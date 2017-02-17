Texas congressmen cross party lines — for dogs and cats

Don’t believe what you hear.
Congress hasn’t gone completely to the dogs. It has gone to the cats, too.
This week, U.S. Reps. Roger Williams, R-Austin, and Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, teamed up to work on a project — pet adoption.
The two filed a resolution to designate April 11 as National Pet Adoption Day and the month of April as National Pet Adoption Month. They hope to encourage people to adopt pets from animal shelters and rescue efforts.
“As a lifelong pet owner and animal lover, I am calling on President Trump to issue a proclamation calling upon the American people to observe the importance of animal adoption,” said Williams, whose district stretches from the edges of Tarrant County through Austin.
“I want to thank my friend, Congressman Veasey, for joining me in this effort to encourage families to bring these animals under their roofs.”
In an effort that proves bipartisanship still exists, the two note that about 8 million animals are put in shelters across the country each year.
More than 20,000 animals end up at local shelters each year, according to the city of Fort Worth.
The announcement from Veasey and Williams comes as the Fort Worth Animal Shelter holds an “Adopt Love” adoption weekend.
That means that, through Sunday, adoptions fees — which include ra abies vaccination, micro-chipping, city license and spay/neuter services — are just $10 at the Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, Hulen PetSmart, Alliance PetSmart and Watauga PetSmart.
Veasey said he hopes the resolution he and Williams are carrying is successful.
“I know firsthand the amount of joy and companionship animals bring to our lives,” Veasey said. “I’m proud to join Congressman Williams in recognizing the importance of pet adoption as a way to help local animals find their forever homes.”
The Fort Worth Animal Shelter’s “Adopt Love” adoption weekend
Adoption fees for this weekend event are only $10. The adoption fee includes rabies vaccination, city license, micro-chip and altered (spay/neuter) services.
Locations
Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter
4900 Martin St.
Hulen PetSmart
4800 SW Loop 820
Alliance PetSmart
Alliance Town Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
Watauga PetSmart
7616 Denton Highway
Source: City of Fort Worth
