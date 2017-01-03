Texas lawmakers head back to work Tuesday. Here’s a look at the Tarrant County legislative delegation for the 140-day regular session of the 85th Legislature.
Texas Senate
District 9
Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
District: Includes Arlington, Fort Worth and eight Northeast Tarrant County cities.
Contact: 512-463-0109 (Capitol); 817-514-3804 (district)
Capitol office number: 1E.9
Website: www.hancock.senate.state.tx.us
Social media: Twitter, @KHancock4TX; Facebook, Texans for Kelly Hancock; Instagram, @KHancock4TX
About: Hancock, a small-business owner, served in the Texas House before being elected in 2012 to the Senate. He chairs the Senate Administration Committee and serves on the Finance, Transportation and Natural Resources and Economic Development committees. Top priorities for this year include passing a conservative budget and limiting the size and scope of government.
District 10
Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville
District: Includes Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Colleyville and other areas of south and Northeast Tarrant County.
Contact: 512-463-0110 (Capitol); 817- 882-8157 (District)
Capitol office number: 3E.2
Website: http://www.senate.state.tx.us/75r/senate/members/dist10/dist10.htm
Social media: Twitter: @KonniBurton, Facebook: Facebook.com/KonniBurtonTX
About: Burton won the hotly contested battle in 2014 to replace Wendy Davis in the Texas Senate. A conservative with Tea Party ties, Burton is a former small-business owner who said her top goals for this session are clear: “criminal justice reforms, ending state corporate welfare programs, reforming property taxes and advocating on behalf of the individual taxpayers in my district and across the state.”
District 12
Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound
District: Includes parts of Denton and Tarrant counties, parts of Fort Worth and other cities such as Grapevine, Haslet, Saginaw, Westworth Village, Westover Hills, White Settlement and Azle.
Contact: 512-463-0112 (Capitol); 817-424-3446 (district)
Capitol office number: 1E.5 (She notes that her district office recently moved to 1225 S. Main St., Suite 100, Grapevine)
Website: www.janenelson.org, www.nelson.senate.texas.gov
Social media: Twitter, @SenJaneNelson; Facebook, SenateorJaneNelson
About: Nelson, a former teacher and businesswoman, is the dean of the Tarrant County delegation, having served in the Senate since 1993. Chosen in 2014 to guide the powerful Senate Finance Committee, Nelson also serves on the State Affairs Committee. “I hope to pass a conservative budget that meets the growing needs of our state with a strong focus on addressing the crisis at CPS, improving transportation and maintaining our commitment to education,” she said.
District 22
Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury
District: Includes pieces of Tarrant County, including parts of Grand Prairie, Arlington and Mansfield, and stretches west to Hood County and south to Falls County.
Contact: 512-463-0122 (Capitol); 817-513-9622 (district)
Capitol office number: E1.706
Website: www.senate.state.tx.us/75r/Senate/members/dist22/dist22.htm
Social media: Twitter, @SenatorBirdwell; Facebook, BrianBirdwellForTexas
About: Birdwell, who has served in the Senate since a 2010 special election, is a Fort Worth native who grew up to become an Army officer — and a survivor critically injured in the 9-11 attack on the Pentagon. He chairs the Nominations Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on Border Security, and serves on the Natural Resources and Economic Development, State Affairs and Veterans Affairs and Military Installations committees. He said his top priority is “good government.”
Texas House
District 90
Rep. Ramon Romero, D-Fort Worth
District: Stretches through Fort Worth, including parts of the north side, south side, near west side and Polytechnic Heights neighborhoods.
Contact: 512-463-0740 (Capitol); 817-924-6788 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.210
Website: http://www.ramonromerojr.com/
Social media: Twitter, @repramonromero; Facebook, RepRamonRomero; Instagram, RepRamonRomero
About: Romero, owner of A-Fast Coping Tile and Stone, bested longtime former state Rep. Lon Burnam, D-Fort Worth, for this post in 2014. Romero serves on the Business & Industry and County Affairs committees, and at the end of his first session in 2015, he was named Democrat Freshman of the Year. His top priorities for this session: “mental health access, fixing and properly funding CPS, prioritization of bringing jobs back into blighted areas that need it most, public school finance overhaul [and] worker safety.”
District 91
Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth
District: Covers North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Haltom City, Watauga and part of Fort Worth.
Contact: 512-463-0599 (Capitol); 817-281-0079 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.904
Website: http://www.house.texas.gov/members/member-page/?district=91
Social media: Twitter, @stephanieklick; Facebook, StephanieKlickTX
About: Klick, a registered nurse and former Tarrant County Republican chairwoman, was elected in 2012 to replace outgoing state Rep. Kelly Hancock, who was elected to the Texas Senate. She easily won re-election in 2014 and 2016. She serves on the House Human Services and Pensions committees. Her top priorities for this session: “Child Protective Services (CPS) reform and Improving access to care on the healthcare front.”
District 92
Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford
District: Centered in Hurst-Euless-Bedford.
Contact: 512-463-0522 (Capitol); 817-283-5300 (district)
Capitol office number: E1.404
Website: www.jonathanstickland.com
Social media: Twitter, @RepStickland; Facebook, Jonathan Stickland
About: Stickland, a consultant to oil and gas companies and former pest-control technician, is an opinionated Tea Party conservative described by some as a political bomb-thrower. During his time in office, Stickland has drawn headlines for past drug use and being the focus of a legislative investigation of whether witness cards were falsified. He serves on the County Affairs and Special Purpose Districts committees and has one top priority for 2017: “constitutional carry.”
District 93
Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth
District: Stretches 30 miles across Tarrant County from Haslet to Arlington.
Contact: 512-463-0562 (Capitol); 817- 847-4900 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.214
Website: www.mattkrause.org
Social media: Twitter, @RepMattKrause; Facebook, @KrauseforTexas
About: Krause, a corporate benefit and transition consultant who lives in far north Fort Worth, has been in office since 2013. He serves on the Corrections and Land and Resource Management committees. And he said his top priorities this session include criminal justice reform, transportation, preparedness and religious liberty.
District 94
Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington
District: In central west Arlington and also including Patengo and Dalworthington Gardens. It stretches from Interstate 30 south to the Mansfield line and from Loop 820 east to Collins Street.
Contact: 512-463-0624 (Capitol); 817-478-5000 (district)
Capitol office number: E1.422
Website: tonytinderholt.com, tony@tonytinderholt.com
Social media: Facebook, TonyTinderholtforTexas
About: Tinderholt, a 21-year military veteran, first won a contentious GOP primary battle for this seat, besting state Rep. Diane Patrick in 2014. The director of training and recruiting for Eliot Management Group — and new father — handily won re-election in 2016. He serves on the Corrections and County Affairs committees. This year, he says his top priorities are “education funding, transportation funding, CPS reform [and] getting the budget done.”
District 95
Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth
District: Includes downtown Fort Worth, Forest Hill, Everman and Edgecliff Village.
Contact: 512-463-0716 (Capitol); 817- 332-1180 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.318
Website: http://votenicolecollier.com/
Social media: Twitter, @NicoleCollier95; Facebook, State Representative Nicole Collier
About: Collier, a civil trial attorney, has been in office since 2013. She serves as vice chair of the General Investigating and Ethics Committee and as a member of the Business and Industry and Public Health committees. Her top priorities are jobs, healthcare and consumer protection.
District 96
Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington
District: Includes parts of Arlington, Mansfield and Kennedale.
Contact: 512-466-3723 (Capitol); 817-463-0374 (district)
Capitol office number: GS.2
Website: billzedler.org
Social media: Twitter, @bill_zedler, Facebook, www.facebook.com/bzedler
About: Zedler, who begins his seventh term in the House, serves on the Public Health and Special Purpose Districts committees. He has said top priorities should be “keeping the Texas Economic Engine roaring,” which will keep “job creation high and wages going up.”
District 97
Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth
District: Includes southwest Fort Worth and Benbrook.
Contact: 512-463-0608 (Capitol); 817-920-5912 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.606
Website: http://www.house.texas.gov/members/
Social media: Twitter, @GoldmanCraig; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/teamgoldman
About: Goldman, a former campaign strategist for U.S. Sen. John McCain and adviser to U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, has been in office since 2013. Top priorities this session include working to provide permanent property tax relief for Texas homeowners, reducing the tax burden on small businesses and continuing efforts to “deregulate unnecessary and burdensome occupational licensing requirements.” He is vice chair of the House Elections Committee and serves on the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee.
District 98
Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake
District: Includes Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, Southlake, Westlake and part of far north Fort Worth.
Contact: 512-463-0690 (Capitol); 817- 431-5339 (district)
Capitol office number: E2.610
Website: votegiovanni.com; www.house.state.tx.us/members/member-page/?district=98
Social media: www.facebook.com/VoteGiovanni; Twitter: @VoteGiovanni
About: Capriglione, who runs his own private-equity business, has served in office since 2013. A former Ron Paul supporter, he has worked for several local Republican and conservative grassroots groups, focusing on turnout and voter education. He serves on the Appropriations, Investments & Financial Services and Local & Consent Calendar committees.
District 99
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth
District: A northwest Tarrant County district.
Contact: 512- 463-0610 (Capitol); 817-738-8014 (district)
Capitol office number: GW.15
Website: www.house.state.tx.us/members/memberspage/District99
Social media: www.facebook.com/charlie.geren.1; Twitter: @charliegeren
About: Geren is a restaurant owner and rancher who has represented this district since 2001. Geren was one of the 11 ABC Republicans — “Anybody But Craddick” — who supported San Antonio state Rep. Joe Straus as a consensus candidate in the speaker’s race, helping unseat former House Speaker Tom Craddick in 2009. A close ally to Straus, the current speaker, he is part of the speaker’s leadership team and is chairman of the powerful House Administration Committee. He also serves on the Calendars, Licensing & Administrative Procedures and State Affairs committees. He said his top priorities include balancing the budget, ensuring enough funding for education and transportation and reforming CPS.
District 101
Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington
District: Runs along both sides of Texas 360 and takes in east Arlington and the Tarrant County portion of Grand Prairie.
Contact: 512-463- 0574 (Capitol); 817-459- 2800 (district)
Capitol office number: E1.408
Website: www.repchristurner.com
Social media: Twitter, @chrisgturner; Facebook, facebook.com/RepChrisTurner/; Instagram, @chrisgturner
About: Turner, a public relations consultant and former executive director of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, helped run the 2014 gubernatorial campaign for then-state Sen. Wendy Davis. He serves on the General Investigating and Ethics, Higher Education and Ways & Means committees. His top goals for this upcoming session include focusing “on the issues that really matter in the day-to-day lives of my constituents: funding for schools, accessing healthcare, protecting children, and feeling safe in our communities,” he said.
