Trump up 7 in Texas; likely voters frown on Clinton, Ted Cruz (!)

Republican Donald Trump is keeping a single-digit lead with Texas’ likely voters, but Democrat Hillary Clinton is close and voters think she would do a better job on foreign policy and education, according to results of a Texas Lyceum poll announced Thursday.
Trump rode a 35 percent lead among Anglo voters to a 39-32 percent lead overall, with a 4 percent margin of error. Another 12 percent of voters chose a third-party candidate and 17 percent were still undecided when the telephone poll of 1,000 Texans was conducted Sept. 1-11.
Trump and Clinton are virtually tied among all registered voters, with Trump ahead 30-29 percent and a 3 percent margin of error. But Trump has a 7-point lead among likely those who say they vote regularly and take an interest in elections.
Clinton leads by 12 percent among Latino voters and by 69-2 among African-American voters.
Clinton is viewed unfavorably by 54 percent of likely voters, 1 percent worse than President Barack Obama. Trump is viewed negatively by 51 percent of likely voters, but former opponent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Trump’s former opponent, fares worse at 52 percent.
(In results from all adults, not only likely voters, Trump was viewed the least favorably at 62 percent with Clinton at 54, Cruz 49 and Obama 44.)
Gov. Greg Abbott has a favorable rating from 65 percent of likely voters, by far the highest in the poll. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is viewed favorably by 47 percent.
Likely voters ranked Clinton the better president on foreign policy by 49 percent to 42. Trump was ranked the better candidate on fighting crime (53-37 percent), the economy, immigration and terrorism, with healthcare near even.
The Lyceum poll was released over two days. In the first day’s poll, more than half of African-American Texans polled felt they had been the target of discrimination by law officers, and Texans opposed a wall along the Mexico border by 59-35 percent.
Comments