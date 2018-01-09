Tarrant tax-assessor hopefuls won’t alter registration policy on red-light tickets

1:57 Republican candidates for Tarrant tax assessor discuss issues. Pause

1:52 AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis?

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

2:05 Get a sneak peek of the new rodeo boxes and suites inside Dickies Arena

1:12 Park it here for the Stock Show; new arena taking shape

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

1:38 Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds