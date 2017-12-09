The ballot for the 2018 primary elections in Texas will be set by the end of business on Monday.
The ballot for the 2018 primary elections in Texas will be set by the end of business on Monday. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
The ballot for the 2018 primary elections in Texas will be set by the end of business on Monday. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Elections

Deadline for 2018 primary ballot: Monday. Here’s who is already in the race

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

December 09, 2017 03:55 PM

The primary ballots in Texas are shaping up, but candidates still have until Monday to file for a spot.

Here’s a look at the candidates who were included in online party lists Friday afternoon as having filed to run for office in Tarrant County next year.

Candidates running in districts entirely in Tarrant County file at party headquarters here. Candidates in districts that cover more than one county must file with state party headquarters in Austin.

These are unofficial lists and have not been certified, which means some candidates might be missing from the list.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Republicans

Texas Governor: Gov. Greg Abbott, SECEDE Kilgore of Irving

Texas Lt. Gov: Incumbent Dan Patrick, Scott Midler

Texas Comptroller: Incumbent Glenn Hegar

Texas Attorney General: Incumbent Ken Paxton

Texas Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Sid Miller, Trey Blocker

Texas Land Commissioner: Incumbent George P. Bush, Rick Range of Sherman, Davey Edwards

Texas Railroad Commission: Incumbent Christi Craddick

Texas Supreme Court: Incumbent Jeff Brown

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: Jimmy Blacklock

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4: Incumbent John Devine

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8: Jay Brandon, Michelle Slaughter, Dib Waldrip

2nd Court of Appeals, chief justice: Incumbent Bonnie Sudderth of Fort Worth

2nd Court of Appeals, Place 5: Dabney Bassel of Fort Worth

2nd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Incumbent Mark Pittman of Fort Worth

U.S. Senate: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Houston; Geraldine Sam of La Marque; Mary Miller of Austin

Congressional District 6: J.K. “Jake” Elzey, Deborah Gagliardi, Ron Wright, Mark Mitchell, Troy Ratterree, Mel Hassell, Craig Walker

Congressional District 12: U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth

Congressional District 24: U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell

Congressional District 25: U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin

Congressional District 26: U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, Veronica Birkenstock

Texas Senate District 9: State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills

Texas Senate District 10: State Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville

Texas House District 91: State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth

Texas House District 92: State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford

Texas House District 93: State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth

Texas House District 94: State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington

Texas House District 96: State Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington.

Texas House District 97: State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth

Texas House District 98: State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, Armin Mizani of Keller

Texas House District 99: State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth; Bo French

Texas Board of Education District 11: Incumbent Patricia “Pat” Hardy; Feyi Obamehinti

Texas Board of Education District 13: A. Denise Russell of Dallas

Tarrant County Judge: Incumbent Glen Whitley of Hurst

Tarrant County Commissioners Court: Incumbent Andy Nguyen of Arlington for precinct 2; Incumbent J.D. Johnson of Fort Worth for precinct 4

Tarrant County District Attorney: Incumbent Sharen Wilson of Fort Worth

Tarrant County District Clerk: Incumbent Tom Wilder of Fort Worth

Tarrant County Clerk: Incumbent Mary Louise Garcia of Fort Worth

Tarrant County Tax-Assessor Collector: Wendy Burgess of Mansfield

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Incumbent Ralph Swearingin of North Richland Hills

Justice of the Peace Pct 2: Incumbent Mary Tom Cravens Curnutt of Arlington

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Bill Brandt of Southlake

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Toni Rhodes Glover of Fort Worth, Charity Deville of Fort Worth, incumbent Jacquelyn Wright of Fort Worth

Justice of the Peace Pct. 6: Chris Garcia of Fort Worth, incumbent Gary Ritchie of Fort Worth, Jason Charbonnet of Fort Worth

Justice of the Peace Pct. 7: Incumbent Matt Hayes of Mansfield

Criminal District Court, No. 1: Incumbent Elizabeth Beach of Fort Worth

Criminal District Court, No. 3: Incumbent Robb Catalano of Fort Worth

Criminal District Court, No. 4: Incumbent Mike Thomas of Fort Worth

Judge, 141st District Court: Incumbent John P. Chupp of Arlington

Judge, 231st District Court: Incumbent Jesse Nevarez of Fort Worth

Judge, 233rd District Court: Kenneth E. Newell of Fort Worth; Lori DeAngelis Griffith

Judge, 236th District Court: Incumbent Tom Lowe of Fort Worth

Judge 297th District Court: Incumbent David Hagerman of Southlake

Judge, 322nd District Court: James B. Munford of Fort Worth; Jennifer Moore

Judge, 323rd District Court: James Teel

Judge, 324th District Court: Incumbent Jerry Hennigan of Arlington

Judge, 342nd District Court: Kimberly Fitzpatrick of Arlington, Pat Gallagher

Judge, 352nd District Court: Incumbent Josh Burgess of Fort Worth

Judge, 371st District Court: Incumbent Mollee Westfall of Fort Worth

Judge, 372nd District Court: Incumbent Scott Wisch of Arlington

Judge, 432nd District Court: Incumbent Ruben Gonzalez of Fort Worth

Judge, Probate Court No. 1: Catherine Goodman of Fort Worth, Chris Ponder of Colleyville

Judge, Probate Court No. 2: Brooke Allen of Fort Worth

County Court at Law No. 1: Incumbent Don Pierson of Fort Worth

County Court at Law No. 2: Incumbent Jennifer Rymell of Fort Worth

County Court at Law No. 3: Incumbent Mike Hrabal of Kennedale

County Criminal Court No. 2: Incumbent Carey Walker of Fort Worth

County Criminal Court No. 3: Incumbent Bob McCoy of Fort Worth

County Criminal Court No. 4: Incumbent Deborah Nekhom

County Criminal Court No. 5: Incumbent Jamie Cummings of Fort Worth

County Criminal Court No. 6: Incumbent Molly Jones of Fort Worth

County Criminal Court No. 8: Incumbent Charles L. “Chuck” Vanover of Keller

County Criminal Court No. 9: Incumbent Brent Carr of Fort Worth

County Criminal Court, No. 10: Incumbent Phil Sorrells of Fort Worth

Tarrant County Republican Party Chair: Rick Barnes, Darl Easton

Democrats

Texas Governor: Andrew White of Houston, Lupe Valdez of Dallas, Grady Yarbrough of Flint, Adrian Ocegueda of Dallas, Tom Wakely of San Antonio, Cedric Davis Sr. of Balch Springs, Joe Mumbach of Houston, Jeffrey Payne of Dallas

Texas Lieutenant Governor: Michael Cooper of Fort Worth, Mike Collier of Humble

Texas Attorney General: Justin Nelson of Austin

Texas Agriculture Commissioner: Kim Olson of Mineral Wells

Texas Land Commissioner: Miguel Suazo of Austin

Texas Railroad Commission: Roman McAllen of Denton

Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: Steven Kirkland of Houston

Texas Supreme Court, Place 4: R.K. Sandill of Houston

Texas Supreme Court, Place 6: Kathy Cheng of Houston

Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals: Maria T. (Terri) Jackson of Houston

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: Ramona Franklin of Katy

U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, Edward Kimbrough of Houston

Congressional District 6: Ruby Faye Woolridge of Arlington, Jana Lynne Sanchez of Arlington, Levii R. Shocklee of Arlington, John W. Duncan of Arlington, Justin Snider of Arlington

Congressional District 12: Vanessa Adia of Fort Worth

Congressional District 24: John Biggan of Hurst, Edward “Todd” Allen of Hurst, Jan McDowell of Carrollton

Congressional District 25: Julie Oliver of Austin, West Hansen of Austin, Kathi Thomas of Dripping Springs, Chetan Panda of Austin

Congressional District 26: Linsey Fagan of Keller, Will Fisher of Flower Mound

Congressional District 33: U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth

Texas Senate District 9: Gwenn Burud of Colleyville

Senate District 10: Beverly Powell of Fort Worth, Allison Campolo of Euless

Texas House District 90: State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth

Texas House District 92: Steve Riddell of Bedford

Texas House District 93: Nancy Bean of Arlington

Texas House District 95: State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth

Texas House District 96: Ryan E. Ray of Haltom City

Texas House District 97: Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin of Fort Worth

Texas House District 98: Mica J. Ringo of Southlake

Texas House District 99: Michael Stackhouse of Azle

Texas House District 101: State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie

Texas Board of Education District 11: Carla Morton of Fort Worth, Celeste Light of Fort Worth

Texas Board of Education District 13: Aicha Davis of Dallas

Tarrant County Commissioners Court: Devan Allen of Arlington, precinct 2; Syed Hassan of Arlington, precinct 2

Tarrant County District Clerk: John Derewitz of Arlington

Tarrant County Clerk: Karroll W. Parker of Fort Worth

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Incumbent Sergio De Leon of Fort Worth

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8: Incumbent Lisa R. Woodard of Fort Worth, Malinda Miller of Forest Hill, the Rev. Don A. Middlebrooks Sr. of Fort Worth

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis?

    Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General Candidate, offers a solution to the never-ending sexual harassment scandals.

AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis?

AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis? 1:52

AD: Dana Nessel - Who can you count on not to show you their penis?
Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind 1:47

Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind
Texas delegate on Cruz: 'It was like a middle finger to the convention' 1:13

Texas delegate on Cruz: 'It was like a middle finger to the convention'

View More Video