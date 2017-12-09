Deadline for 2018 primary ballot: Monday. Here’s who is already in the race

The primary ballots in Texas are shaping up, but candidates still have until Monday to file for a spot.
Here’s a look at the candidates who were included in online party lists Friday afternoon as having filed to run for office in Tarrant County next year.
Candidates running in districts entirely in Tarrant County file at party headquarters here. Candidates in districts that cover more than one county must file with state party headquarters in Austin.
These are unofficial lists and have not been certified, which means some candidates might be missing from the list.
Never miss a local story.
Republicans
Texas Governor: Gov. Greg Abbott, SECEDE Kilgore of Irving
Texas Lt. Gov: Incumbent Dan Patrick, Scott Midler
Texas Comptroller: Incumbent Glenn Hegar
Texas Attorney General: Incumbent Ken Paxton
Texas Agriculture Commissioner: Incumbent Sid Miller, Trey Blocker
Texas Land Commissioner: Incumbent George P. Bush, Rick Range of Sherman, Davey Edwards
Texas Railroad Commission: Incumbent Christi Craddick
Texas Supreme Court: Incumbent Jeff Brown
Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: Jimmy Blacklock
Texas Supreme Court, Place 4: Incumbent John Devine
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8: Jay Brandon, Michelle Slaughter, Dib Waldrip
2nd Court of Appeals, chief justice: Incumbent Bonnie Sudderth of Fort Worth
2nd Court of Appeals, Place 5: Dabney Bassel of Fort Worth
2nd Court of Appeals, Place 6: Incumbent Mark Pittman of Fort Worth
U.S. Senate: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Houston; Geraldine Sam of La Marque; Mary Miller of Austin
Congressional District 6: J.K. “Jake” Elzey, Deborah Gagliardi, Ron Wright, Mark Mitchell, Troy Ratterree, Mel Hassell, Craig Walker
Congressional District 12: U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth
Congressional District 24: U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell
Congressional District 25: U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin
Congressional District 26: U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, Veronica Birkenstock
Texas Senate District 9: State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills
Texas Senate District 10: State Sen. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville
Texas House District 91: State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth
Texas House District 92: State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford
Texas House District 93: State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth
Texas House District 94: State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington
Texas House District 96: State Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington.
Texas House District 97: State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth
Texas House District 98: State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, Armin Mizani of Keller
Texas House District 99: State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth; Bo French
Texas Board of Education District 11: Incumbent Patricia “Pat” Hardy; Feyi Obamehinti
Texas Board of Education District 13: A. Denise Russell of Dallas
Tarrant County Judge: Incumbent Glen Whitley of Hurst
Tarrant County Commissioners Court: Incumbent Andy Nguyen of Arlington for precinct 2; Incumbent J.D. Johnson of Fort Worth for precinct 4
Tarrant County District Attorney: Incumbent Sharen Wilson of Fort Worth
Tarrant County District Clerk: Incumbent Tom Wilder of Fort Worth
Tarrant County Clerk: Incumbent Mary Louise Garcia of Fort Worth
Tarrant County Tax-Assessor Collector: Wendy Burgess of Mansfield
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1: Incumbent Ralph Swearingin of North Richland Hills
Justice of the Peace Pct 2: Incumbent Mary Tom Cravens Curnutt of Arlington
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3: Bill Brandt of Southlake
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4: Toni Rhodes Glover of Fort Worth, Charity Deville of Fort Worth, incumbent Jacquelyn Wright of Fort Worth
Justice of the Peace Pct. 6: Chris Garcia of Fort Worth, incumbent Gary Ritchie of Fort Worth, Jason Charbonnet of Fort Worth
Justice of the Peace Pct. 7: Incumbent Matt Hayes of Mansfield
Criminal District Court, No. 1: Incumbent Elizabeth Beach of Fort Worth
Criminal District Court, No. 3: Incumbent Robb Catalano of Fort Worth
Criminal District Court, No. 4: Incumbent Mike Thomas of Fort Worth
Judge, 141st District Court: Incumbent John P. Chupp of Arlington
Judge, 231st District Court: Incumbent Jesse Nevarez of Fort Worth
Judge, 233rd District Court: Kenneth E. Newell of Fort Worth; Lori DeAngelis Griffith
Judge, 236th District Court: Incumbent Tom Lowe of Fort Worth
Judge 297th District Court: Incumbent David Hagerman of Southlake
Judge, 322nd District Court: James B. Munford of Fort Worth; Jennifer Moore
Judge, 323rd District Court: James Teel
Judge, 324th District Court: Incumbent Jerry Hennigan of Arlington
Judge, 342nd District Court: Kimberly Fitzpatrick of Arlington, Pat Gallagher
Judge, 352nd District Court: Incumbent Josh Burgess of Fort Worth
Judge, 371st District Court: Incumbent Mollee Westfall of Fort Worth
Judge, 372nd District Court: Incumbent Scott Wisch of Arlington
Judge, 432nd District Court: Incumbent Ruben Gonzalez of Fort Worth
Judge, Probate Court No. 1: Catherine Goodman of Fort Worth, Chris Ponder of Colleyville
Judge, Probate Court No. 2: Brooke Allen of Fort Worth
County Court at Law No. 1: Incumbent Don Pierson of Fort Worth
County Court at Law No. 2: Incumbent Jennifer Rymell of Fort Worth
County Court at Law No. 3: Incumbent Mike Hrabal of Kennedale
County Criminal Court No. 2: Incumbent Carey Walker of Fort Worth
County Criminal Court No. 3: Incumbent Bob McCoy of Fort Worth
County Criminal Court No. 4: Incumbent Deborah Nekhom
County Criminal Court No. 5: Incumbent Jamie Cummings of Fort Worth
County Criminal Court No. 6: Incumbent Molly Jones of Fort Worth
County Criminal Court No. 8: Incumbent Charles L. “Chuck” Vanover of Keller
County Criminal Court No. 9: Incumbent Brent Carr of Fort Worth
County Criminal Court, No. 10: Incumbent Phil Sorrells of Fort Worth
Tarrant County Republican Party Chair: Rick Barnes, Darl Easton
Democrats
Texas Governor: Andrew White of Houston, Lupe Valdez of Dallas, Grady Yarbrough of Flint, Adrian Ocegueda of Dallas, Tom Wakely of San Antonio, Cedric Davis Sr. of Balch Springs, Joe Mumbach of Houston, Jeffrey Payne of Dallas
Texas Lieutenant Governor: Michael Cooper of Fort Worth, Mike Collier of Humble
Texas Attorney General: Justin Nelson of Austin
Texas Agriculture Commissioner: Kim Olson of Mineral Wells
Texas Land Commissioner: Miguel Suazo of Austin
Texas Railroad Commission: Roman McAllen of Denton
Texas Supreme Court, Place 2: Steven Kirkland of Houston
Texas Supreme Court, Place 4: R.K. Sandill of Houston
Texas Supreme Court, Place 6: Kathy Cheng of Houston
Presiding Judge Court of Criminal Appeals: Maria T. (Terri) Jackson of Houston
Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: Ramona Franklin of Katy
U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, Edward Kimbrough of Houston
Congressional District 6: Ruby Faye Woolridge of Arlington, Jana Lynne Sanchez of Arlington, Levii R. Shocklee of Arlington, John W. Duncan of Arlington, Justin Snider of Arlington
Congressional District 12: Vanessa Adia of Fort Worth
Congressional District 24: John Biggan of Hurst, Edward “Todd” Allen of Hurst, Jan McDowell of Carrollton
Congressional District 25: Julie Oliver of Austin, West Hansen of Austin, Kathi Thomas of Dripping Springs, Chetan Panda of Austin
Congressional District 26: Linsey Fagan of Keller, Will Fisher of Flower Mound
Congressional District 33: U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth
Texas Senate District 9: Gwenn Burud of Colleyville
Senate District 10: Beverly Powell of Fort Worth, Allison Campolo of Euless
Texas House District 90: State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth
Texas House District 92: Steve Riddell of Bedford
Texas House District 93: Nancy Bean of Arlington
Texas House District 95: State Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth
Texas House District 96: Ryan E. Ray of Haltom City
Texas House District 97: Beth Llewellyn McLaughlin of Fort Worth
Texas House District 98: Mica J. Ringo of Southlake
Texas House District 99: Michael Stackhouse of Azle
Texas House District 101: State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie
Texas Board of Education District 11: Carla Morton of Fort Worth, Celeste Light of Fort Worth
Texas Board of Education District 13: Aicha Davis of Dallas
Tarrant County Commissioners Court: Devan Allen of Arlington, precinct 2; Syed Hassan of Arlington, precinct 2
Tarrant County District Clerk: John Derewitz of Arlington
Tarrant County Clerk: Karroll W. Parker of Fort Worth
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5: Incumbent Sergio De Leon of Fort Worth
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8: Incumbent Lisa R. Woodard of Fort Worth, Malinda Miller of Forest Hill, the Rev. Don A. Middlebrooks Sr. of Fort Worth
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments