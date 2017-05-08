Tarrant County voters return to polls June 10 to settle runoffs

Don’t tuck away your voter registration card just yet.

There’s a handful of Tarrant County races that you still need to vote on — in a June 10 runoff.

More than a dozen races, from Fort Worth and Arlington city council spots to Keller’s mayor, were left up in the air in Saturday’s election because no one person claimed at least half of the vote.

So voters will head back to the polls next month. And early voting starts at the end of the month.

The runoff election is open to all local voters, regardless if they voted in the May 6 election.

“This gives the people who weren’t registered in time for that election to have time to register for this election,” said Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County election administrator. “Anybody can vote.”

Early voting runs from May 29 to June 6.

Back on the ballot

Here’s a look at the local races that will be on the ballot and what the votes were in Saturday’s election:

Fort Worth City Council Place 2: The race to replace retiring Councilman Sal Espino comes down to Carlos Flores and Steve Thornton. Flores drew 43.8 percent of the vote Saturday to Thornton’s 36 percent in a four-way race.

Arlington City Council Places 3 and 5: In District 3, Marvin Sutton led Saturday with 44.4 percent, followed by Roxanne Thalman, who claimed 34.8 percent. And in District 5, Lana Wolff drew 46 percent of the vote to Dakota Loupe’s 34 percent.

Haltom City Council Place 6: The fight for an unexpired term on the council continues. On Saturday, Ricky Brown claimed 35.8 percent of the vote to Linda “Lin” Thompson’s 30 percent.

Keller Mayor and City Council Place 6: In the mayoral race, former Mayor Pat McGrail — ousted in 2014 by Mark Mathews, the current and retiring mayor — claimed 49.86 percent of the votes over current Place 6 City Councilman Rick Barnes, who drew 48.58 percent. The difference between the two was six votes, and McGrail posted on Facebook that he’ll seek a recount. At the same time, Tag Green and Mitch Holmes head to a runoff to determine who will represent the council’s Place 6. In Saturday’s election, Green claimed 47 percent of the vote and Holmes drew 34 percent.

Mansfield school board Place 6, City Council Places 6 and 7: In the massive nine-way race to fill the Place 6 school board seat, Darrell Sneed and Jessica Camacho will head to the runoff. In Saturday’s election, Sneed drew 37.9 percent of the vote to Camacho’s 14.7 percent. As for Council Place 6, Terry M. More, 41 percent, and Mike Leyman, 38 percent, head to the runoff. And for Council Place 7, Larry Broseh, 48.8 percent, and Emery Betts, 30.7 percent, made it to the runoff.

River Oaks City Council Place 5: In this race, Dan Chisholm, who drew 46.5 percent in Saturday’s election, faces off in a runoff election against Sal Limas, who picked up 30.9 percent.

Odds and ends

The mayoral race in Forest Hill may or may not be over. Lyndia Thomas won with 50.15 percent — by three votes — over Gerald Joubert, who claimed 49.85 percent of the vote. It’s not clear if Joubert will ask for a recount.

And in Richland Hills, the race for City Council Place 1 is over, though no candidate claimed 50 percent of the vote. In that race, Travis Malone won with 46.8 percent to Larry Thayer’s 36.9 percent and Andy Baugh’s 16.2 percent.

There were two other council races in Richland Hills — Place 3, where Curtis A. Bergthold won with 68 percent to Javier Alvarez’s 31.5 percent, and Place 5, where Athena Campbell won with 50.3 percent to Douglas Knowlton’s 32.5 percent and Gary L. Patterson’s 17.1 percent.

Also in Richland Hills, 51.6 percent of voters rejected Proposition 1, to adopt a local sale and use tax. But 57.7 percent approved Proposition 2, to adopt a sales and use tax to benefit the Richland Hills Type B Economic Development Corporation.