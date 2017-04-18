Bedford City Council candidates

Place 3
Amy Sabol
Age: 60
Occupation: retired
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817 996 4288, amysabol45@yahoo.com
Campaign website: voteamysabol.com
Education background, including all degrees: Graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign- Urbana
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Member of the Bedford Building and Standards Commission, Past member of the Bedford Community Affairs Commission, 15 year member of the auxiliary, HEB Texas Health HEB and member of the auxiliary board, 10 year board member of HOA.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
We are very fortunate to live in Bedford. I will work to 1) modernize and repair our infrastructure. 2) insure our police and fire are well equipped 3) raise the vitality of our neighborhoods. Council will need thoughtful strategies and good management moving forward. We must raise the bar and be the best managed city in the Metroplex.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Our city is located in the heart of the Metroplex. We need a vision we can look forward to as residents of Bedford. The city of Bedford has less than 3% of its land left to develop. Our way forward depends on thoughtful planning and prudent budgeting. We must offer high quality standards, amenities and services for our citizens.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I have successfully volunteered my time for 15 years on different boards and commissions. I have a vision for our city moving forward.
Place 4
Michael Boyter
Age: 49
Occupation: Retired
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817 268-9319, Michael@boyterforbedford.com
Campaign website: www.BoyterforBedford.com
Education background, including all degrees:
L.D. Bell High School
The University of Texas at Austin
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Board member, Bedford Historical Commission (2000-2002)
Board member, Bedford Beautification Commission (2008-2012)
Chair, Bedford Beautification Commission (2010-2012)
Sponsor, Bedford/6 Stones Community Garden (2011)
Offices you have sought and/or held before:
Bedford City Councilman Place 1 (2012-2015)
Bedford Mayor-Pro-Tem (2014-2015)
Bedford City Councilman Place 4 (2017 – present)
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1) Economic Development – Bedford is 97% built out. Let’s raise the bar in the types of businesses we are soliciting to come to town. We should find creative ways to deal with vacant properties. Strict code enforcement of slum-lords. 2) Quality of Life – Continue to address antiquated water and sewer lines. Let’s finish the Boys Ranch redesign to accommodate an active citizen base. Address outdated and aged facilities. Redevelop and revitalize Harwood Road. Let’s apply a greater emphasis on resident’s needs. 3) Standards – Continue to raise our standards. Let’s revitalize our neighborhoods and our storefronts.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Bedford is a great place to live and raise a family. We have a number of challenges ahead of us. My top priority is to change the culture of how we see and do things. This means: using strategic planning to address our future needs, Applying “zero based” budgeting techniques to eliminate unnecessary spending, make “customer/resident first” approach a priority of city services, Shore up code enforcement loopholes, and include more “voices in the room” to seek solutions to our problems. Let’s thing big. I want to restore pride in our town. Let’s make Bedford the envy of everyone around us.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Experience matters. Personality matters. Leadership matters. Just voting “no” an agenda items accomplishes nothing. It takes knowing the issues, the players, and having a vision for this town to make the right decisions. Getting things done means working behind the scenes to build coalitions. The trait of a good leader lies in one’s ability to motivate people to do better and to believe in the goal. I want to move our town forward. No one person can do this. It is going to take all of us to accomplish it. I know we can do it.
Charles W. Tyson
Age: 59
Occupation: Registered architect and interior designer
Campaign phone number and/or email address: (817) 995-1446/Tyson.Place4@tx.rr.com
Campaign website: www.chastyson.com
Education background, including all degrees:
Bachelor of Environmental Design from Texas A&M University - 1980
Registered Architect – State of Texas – 1987 - present
Registered Interior designer – State of Texas – 1993 - present
Registered Architect – State of Colorado – 2010 - present
Registered Architect – State of Arizona – 2011 - present
Registered Architect – State of Oklahoma – 2012-present
Registered Architect – State of Alaska – 2014 -present
University of Washington – Arctic Engineering class –2014
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Past Vice President - Kiwanis
Donor – Happy Hill Farm Academy / North Central Texas Academy
Donor – Association of Former Students – Texas A&M University
Former Member of several professional associations – International Code Council, Design-Build Institute
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
1. Lack of Economic Development – I will work with Developers to bring economic growth to Bedford
2. Need for a Community Identity – I will work to separate Bedford from part of HEB, to make Bedford a destination, not part of a route
3. Residential Community Attitude – The official webpage calls Bedford a quality residential community. Bedford needs to be more than a bedroom community. I will work to bring opportunities and commerce to Bedford.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is to bring economic growth to Bedford to make Bedford a better place to call home, a better place to raise kids and a better place to be.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I am the best candidate because I am the novice. I have yet to be jaded by the political process.
My nearly 40 years in the practice of Architecture, site development and programming along with my successes working with Developers, Stake holder, Owners and Contractors best enables me to understand and identify specific areas where Bedford can improve. I can facilitate a successful transition from a sleepy bedroom community to a more vibrant travel destination, Improve the curb appeal so speak and bring back vitality, jobs and commerce.
What Bedford needs is good ARCHITECT with a bright vision. I am that ARCHITECT.
Place 6
Roger Fisher (i)
Age: 36
Occupation: President, Qualtex Incorporated
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Roger@voterogerfisher.com 817-350-4884
Campaign website: Voterogerfisher.com
Education background, including all degrees: Euless Trinity High School ’99, Texas A&M University ‘03 BA in political Science, Minor in Business Administration
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Current Mayor Pro Tem, 6stones Board of Directors, JPS Hospital Board of Managers, Mid Cities Pregnancy Center Board of Directors, Member of Gateway Church, Past member of the HEB Chamber of Commerce Board, Past member of the HEB Education Foundation Board. President Texas DFW Council of the PDCA (paint decorators Contractors association), Member of the Texas Construction Association Board.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Bedford City Council Place 1 (2009-2012) Republican candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 92 (2012) Bedford City Council (2014- current) Mayor Pro Tem (2014)
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Responsible Fiscal Policy, I will fight to ensure our budget is built on sound fiscal principals.
Strategic Planning, I promise to make sure the city council sets forth a bold 1, 5 and 10-year strategic plan with public and staff input. Such a plan will require a dashboard so that the public can hold us accountable.
The City of Bedford must improve its external communications and enhance the way that city information is disseminated across all platforms, TV, Mobile, social media and print.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Residential Revitalization will be my top priority if elected to another 3-year term. Our location is prime but our land is scarce. Residential redevelopment could be incentivized without hurting the property tax currently collected or negatively affecting current budgets. Using my experience in business and through relationships I would work with other taxing authorities to make the incentive even greater. By implementing such a plan, we would see a revival in new home construction and maintain or exceed our current ranking of the 5th healthiest real estate market in Texas and top 60 in the Nation.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I know what it means to make a payroll and I also know what it means to stay within a budget. I must do that in business, 6Stones, JPS Hospital and MCPC. I have the experience doing the same in municipal setting. I listen to all sides of every story. I respond to my critics and my supporters. I ask the tough and sometimes uncomfortable questions looking for the solution that’s best for the city. Bedford is not perfect, but it is home. I sleep well knowing that I play a small part in making it better and its future brighter.
Lisa S. Roberson
Age: 44
Occupation: Director of therapy operations, occupational therapist
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 682-706-2966, Lisa4Bedford@gmail.com
Campaign website: Lisa4Bedford.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelors of Science in Occupational Therapy with minor in psychology; Masters in Public Administration; currently in Doctorate of Occupational Therapy program.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: I am the current Scholarship Committee Chair for AMBUCS Mid-Cities; Member of the American Occupational Therapy Association; Member of the National Board Certification of Occupational Therapy; First Baptist Church of Hurst (now with 6 Stones) & 6 Stones Operations Leadership Team; volunteer for 6 Stones Nights of Wonder/Hope and Community Powered Revitalization (CPR); PTA; Feed the homeless in Unity Park, Ft. Worth with my church; Assistant Teacher of 2nd and 3rd graders at First Baptist Church of Hurst; Organizer of Relay for Life for my community for 3 years; volunteered with Habitat for Humanity; Mission work in North Dakota for the Sioux tribe for 3 years; National Jr.& National Honor society member and community volunteer; I would also include my positions of Administrator of a Home Health Agency and Outpatient Therapy as well.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: I am the sole nominee for the Vice President of AMBUCS Mid-Cities for spring voting; I was the President of my residence hall at Eastern Kentucky University my freshman year, Treasurer of the Residence Hall Association my freshman year, Vice- President of the Residence Hall Association my sophomore year, President of the Residence Hall Association my junior year; EKU’s Occupational Therapy program application committee appointed student representative; Fundraiser Committee Chair for an EKU bridal show; Program chair for The Joint Commission Stroke Disease Specific Certification committee at my hospital.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
As an Occupational Therapist, I am devoted to applying how engagement in occupation can address global health concerns of the 21st century by promoting health, well-being and quality of life across the lifespan. Bedford currently does not do a good job of providing the proper services to our residents in the areas of: 1) accessibility - whether that be public transportation for the blind/disabled/elderly, properly constructed/visible signage and ramps on sidewalks, or playgrounds for children with special abilities; 2) recreational services to the proper extent -whether that be in the amount/type of equipment at Bedford Senior Center or Bedford Boys Ranch, sub-par soccer fields, extremely limited biking trails, and the Bedford Jr. High literally has a track “field”; 3) Stagnation -whether that be in the lack of strategic city planning, the numerous amounts of “FOR LEASE” signs due to low business activity compared to our neighboring cities, or streets not being properly maintained. And when is the Bedford Commons suppose to start?!
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority would to be a worthy recipient for the voters by being open to dialoguing with other city council members to positively impact our community. This is lacking right now and it is only hurting the residents by getting very little accomplished. Then I would look to reduce spending on events and other items that are using tax payers dollars for a select few and not for the majority of Bedford residents. This “I want shiny new toys; keep up with the Jones’s” mentality of the current city councilmen is not advantageous. I would work to see how this reduction in spending on our failed attempts to be like Colleyville or Southlake might refocus our efforts to save Bedford and perhaps even reduce our taxes. Refocused efforts such as: improved roads, completing projects timely, fair and consistent use of code enforcement, ensuring our few bridges continue to be safe, enhancing our parks, ensuring safety by providing safer methods to direct traffic and pedestrians, completing sidewalks that end, working with business for demolition or face lifts of buildings to restore beauty and attractiveness for businesses and customers, working with animal control for keeping wildlife around but in check, such as a neutering program to keep the cat population low in a humane way but still existent for rat control, and even picking up the trash that has blanketed many of our residential and business areas for years.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I am a true conservative Republican that values and upholds the constitution today like our forefathers desired. I am a professional in my occupation, have managed multiple million dollar budgets as regional director of therapy operations for the nations largest provider of senior living services in the country. I have always been civically engaged since I was in elementary school, and have provided direct oversight to 75 or more employees for the past 12 years. I am a daughter, a mother, a wife, a cancer survivor, and a citizen that lives and works in Bedford. I have a lot of different experiences that can enhance and add value to the city council chambers, of which lacks in my areas of strength. I also can provide much needed diversity, as there are currently no women serving and this does not represent our diverse city. I will not defraud you by saying that tax increases are not city councils fault when “government spending drives tax increases”. I desire to work for the residents of Bedford differently than that of my opponent. I desire to be a servant leader and not self-serving. Unlike my opponent, I will strive to be and display humility, which means to not think less of myself but think of myself less. I do not have much of a “political” track record to date. However, my track record is void of bashing our founding father’s and the constitution, participating in voting for things that most consider a conflict of interest, and tearing down citizens and opponents and their families for the interest of self. If you want to continue to simply “lay your heads at night” in Bedford and yet really “live” in other cities that have more to offer, then voting for me would be an unlikely consideration. However, if you desire to keep the attractiveness of Bedford at the core, yet enhance our city, no longer be stagnant and actually accomplish something efficiently and effectively, then I look forward to and am honored to have your vote.
