Burleson mayoral, council candidates

Mayor
Ken Shetter (i)
Age: 45
Occupation: Attorney/president of One Safe Place
Campaign phone number and/or email address: kenshetter@gmail.com
Campaign website: www.kenshetter.com
Education background, including all degrees: J.D., Baylor Law School; M.S. in applied Sociology, The American University; B.S. in Education, Baylor University
Offices you have sought and/or held before: City Council, City of Burleson
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The biggest challenge for Burleson is managing the city’s growth. This requires: 1) Making wise investments in public safety, water/wastewater and transportation infrastructure; 2) Being fiscally responsible to ensure we are able to make these investments without increasing our tax rate; 3) Continuing to focus economic development strategies on jobs and educational opportunities; 4) Smart planning to ensure new neighborhoods reflect a great standard of living and that we have a range of housing types in proper proportions; and 5) Continue to invest in great public spaces to promote good quality of life.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priorities are: 1) Public safety—we must ensure we continue to have the resources to keep crime low and maintain great emergency response times. We can to this by continuing to invest in the best technology, equipment and training and making sure our staffing levels keep pace with population growth. In next year’s budget, our top priority should be to ensure our compensation for public safety officials is competitive within the region. 2) Managing the city’s population growth. 3) Expanding job and higher education opportunities in Burleson. 4) Completing the Old Town Plaza project.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
During my time as mayor, we have responsibly managed the city’s growth, significantly enhanced the city’s parks, brought higher education to Burleson and founded the Burleson Opportunity Fund, greatly improved development standards, made major investments in public safety, lowered the crime rate, maintained excellent emergency response times, lowered the ISO, maintained fiscal discipline and transparency, improved our bond ratings, invested in major transportation and public works infrastructure, built High Point Business Park, and revitalized Old Town.
Katherine Reading
Age: 34
Occupation: My principle place of business will always be a stay at home mom as my husband continues his active duty service for our country. I am also a small business owner (independent contractor) who performs undercover evaluations and I am currently pursuing a career in Private Investigation.
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 267-733-2455 k.reading1430@gmail.com
Campaign website: Facebook Campaign Page @KatherineReadingforMayor
Education background, including all degrees:
I continue to govern myself with a passion of learning all that I can on my own, and I am proud of that. I believe that knowledge is powerful and I fall into the category like many do, college was not something within my family’s means and as an adult I have learned that my contributions are governed by my values and life experience.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Not an experienced politician
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
I like to focus on policy making changes as we move forward. The three that come to mind are: addressing conflicts of interests, term limits, and improving communication as it regards to infrastructure, zoning notifications, and school districts. Though I recognize there was perhaps a season for allowing sitting members to receive city contracts and have no term limits, and I cast no judgements as I have a great amount of respect for all those who hold office. I believe that as we move forward and consider our growth, it is also a time for a change.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is always to govern myself with values and if elected into office, nothing is more important that to be an advocate for the residents of Burleson.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
Leadership is not about having all the answers, it is about asking the right questions and being brave enough to take the next step. I have proven that I am a person who will step up even when the odds may seem greatly against me and I do so because I believe in moving forward.
Place 2
Rick Green (i)
Age: 52
Occupation: Real estate broker
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817-480-1914/rdg@fusioncapitalfirm.com
Education background, including all degrees: Letourneau University, Business Management Degree
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Burleson Rotary Club, Burleson Chamber of Commerce, Burleson Masonic Lodge
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Planning and Zoning Commission, City of Burleson 1999-2000, City Council Place 6, 2000-2004 and City Council Place 2, 2010 to the present
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The three most critical problems facing the City Council that I see are managing growth, traffic and public safety compensation. All three problems are currently being addressed. I feel like smart growth has always been one of council’s top concerns. I will continue to work with council and staff to make sure we continue to improve our infrastructure. Traffic is another critical concern. The continuous study of traffic patterns and traffic flow, traffic counts and red lights are critical in developing plans for future arterials and roadways to relieve traffic. TXDOT and the City must continue to work together, as we always have, going forward. Public Safety compensation has been a concern. We have implemented STEP plans to address this concern and will continue to work with staff to make sure we remain competitive.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
I plan to continue to make public safety my number one priority. I will make sure that we are competitive with compensation to attract and retain the best police officers and firefighters. I will continue to be an advocate for the best equipment and tools necessary to give every citizen peace of mind and every officer / firefighter with the equipment to do his or her job to the best of their abilities. I believe public safety should be the top priority. Smart Growth is another top priority. I feel like our location and our proximity to larger cities will continue to drive growth in Burleson for many years. I will continue to be mindful and unique in my approach, making sure we have the proper infrastructure in place to handle the growth. I will listen to citizens and solicit their input.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I was a financial planner for almost 20 years and have been in real estate since 2011. I feel like with my background, education and experience in these two professions, I have a lot to offer the city of Burleson. Planning and finding ways to be more efficient, negotiation and experienced leadership qualities are critical to the cities future. My relationships with citizens have been built on trust and integrity. I take my elected position very seriously and do not take it for granted. I treat the position like my businesses, I do my homework and my research. I will continue to be a voice for all citizens and will always be a good steward with our tax dollars.
Brooke Wilson
Age: 35
Occupation: Home trainer for adults with autism and mom of 2-year-old twins
Campaign phone number and/or email address: Brooke4Burleson@Gmail.com
Education background, including all degrees: I graduated Cum Laude with a degree in General Studies from Columbia.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
By definition civic duties include registering to vote, voting, obeying laws, and various other duties. I am a registered voter and have voted in every election since turning 18. I am a law abiding citizen and I have tried to serve on a jury but I was dismissed due to my profession at the time.
Offices you have sought and/or held before:
This is my first time running for a public office.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Growth- Responsible growth is a priority. Introducing a multitude of multi-family homes that will overcrowd our schools is irresponsible. A more managed growth can happen through single family residences.
Schools- Our schools are overcrowded. There needs to be an educator on council to ensure our children, teachers, and our overall education doesn’t suffer.
Voter Turnout- Less than 1000 people voted in our last city election. My plan is to get out into the community. Get residence involved by speaking to the people that make up Burleson.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority is protecting our children’s education through responsible growth. Our children should never be discarded and their education should always be on council’s radar. Our children need a representative on City Council and I want to be that representative.
Why are you the best-qualified candidate for this office?
I bring a fresh perspective to the problems facing Burleson. I do not have any business interests in Burleson, nor am I a career politician. I am a normal resident just like the residence I wish to represent.
Place 4
Todd K. Hulsey
Age: 53
Occupation: Lawyer
City of residence: Burleson
Campaign phone number and/or email address: ElectToddHulsey@gmail.com
Campaign website: www.TheHulseyCampaign.com
Education background, including all degrees:
A.A.S., National University; B.A., Texas A&M University; M.A., St. Mary’s University of San Antonio; J.D., St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement:
Member, Burleson Zoning Board of Adjustment; Member, Burleson Citizens Emergency Response Team; Burleson Chamber of Commerce Diplomat; Member, Burleson Rotary Club; Precinct Chair, Johnson County Republican Party; Associate Member, Johnson County Republican Women; Air Wing vice commander, Texas State Guard.
Offices you have sought and/or held before:
Precinct Chair, Voting Precinct 2, Johnson County Republican Party.
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Growth, infrastructure, and taxes. Growth must be responsibly managed. Infrastructure must keep pace with growth. Taxes must be kept as low as is feasible. The most critical issues facing council are growth-related issues. Growth is inevitable, so the question is how will that growth be managed? I believe that we should grow Burleson smartly, I call it Smart Growth, which means that we manage this inevitable and ongoing growth in a responsible way.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Smartly managing the inevitable growth by balancing it against the needs of the community, ensuring that our infrastructure keeps up with growth, and being sensitive to how certain types of growth affects our quality of life. There is no formula or mechanical way to do that, so council members must be vigilant against simply blind or rampant growth. I want to be the agent of vigilance on the council.
Why are you the best-qualified candidate for this office?
I have held leadership positions in the FBI, including serving as an FBI representative to the National Security Council during the last Bush Administration. I retired from the FBI in 2014. I am also a retired reserve military officer, and have held several leadership positions in the military. Since my retirement from the FBI I established a fence, deck, and concrete staining company, since sold, and my law firm. This business experience will be invaluable as a council member. And, in the mid-90s, I was the City Attorney and Municipal Prosecutor of Somerset, Texas in Bexar County. That taught me a little something about how cities are run.
Shannan Sutter
Age: 45
Occupation: Business director
Campaign phone number and/or email address: 817-323-0255 shannan8271@gmail.com
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/shannandsutter
Education background, including all degrees: High School diploma
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: I have been involved with Relay For Life of Burleson for the last 6 years and on the committee for the 5 years. I was appointed to the Park Board 5 years ago and have been instrumental the development of the city’s first dog park that will begin construction in June 2017.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: I have run, and lost, 2 previous times for city council in Burleson. I hope the 3rd time is the charm. For the last 4 years I have served on the Parks Board helping to create the new soccer fields, city’s hike and bike trail system, and now, working on our first dog park. I have also been on the committee for Relay For Life of Burleson in a couple of different roles [social media and team retention chair].
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
Rapid growth seems to be the biggest issue and how to deal with it as painless as possible. The solution would be to add appropriate housing options by managed by management with our town’s best interests in mind.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
My top priority would be to get out and find out, first hand, what the people want going forward and help to implement these wants into the vision and plan for our town.
Why are you the best-qualified candidate for this office?
Although I may not have been born here, I have embraced this town as if I have always been here. I love the events and parks the most. The homecoming parades and hometown feel are so endearing. I think that people find me approachable and easy to talk to, which seems to be a prerequisite in someone who should vote and work on behalf of the people.
Place 6
Ronnie Johnson
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired
Campaign phone number and/or email address: rp_johnson@sbcglobal.net
Campaign website: Personal Facebook
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor of Science Education, Masters of Educational Administration, Superintendent’s certicicate
Briefly list your current and past civic involvement: Burleson Burleson School Board, Burleson City Council, County School Board, Burleson Opportunity Fund, School Hall of Fame board, First Christian Church Board, Type A Economic Developement Committee.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Burleson School Board 20 years, Burleson City Council 5 years
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them?
The need for mass transportation. Working with other cities to solve problem. Very fast growth. We try to plan for our growth patterns.
What is your top priority if elected to office?
Safety for all citizens. Higher education and vocational education. Planning for growth.
Why are you the best qualified candidate for this office?
I have had 25 years of elected service to city and schools. I love the city and the people.
Comments