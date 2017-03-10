Texans: How much did your vote cost in November?

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:00 Voters line up early on election day

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

0:37 Man shot for pointing a gun at officers who were at his door hospitalized after hours-long standoff

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:06 Brock boys win basketball semifinal