Texas voter ID law would have prevented 16,400 from voting in November

1:34 Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, what voters need to know Pause

1:51 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind

1:47 Dallas Jr. Wheelchair Mavericks #1 in the nation

1:22 Dixon message for TCU down the stretch: 'We need to prepare to get better'

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:57 Arlington homeowner fatally shoots teen breaking into car, police say