Trump’s time: Electoral College prepares to cast presidential votes

The final votes for the 2016 presidential race will soon be cast.
Across the country on Monday, the 538-member Electoral College will weigh in on the election and formally determine who will lead the country for the next four years.
Republican Donald Trump is expected to handily win enough votes to become the 45th president, even though Democrats across the country have been lobbying electors to vote for anyone but him.
Protesters are expected outside state capitols across the country, including the Texas Capitol, hoping to sway electors just hours away from their vote.
In Texas, at 2 p.m., the Electoral College officially convenes in the House chamber.
Since Election Day, electors have been in the hot seat. Lawsuits were filed and delays were sought, as voters across the country continued calling on electors to support Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — or vote for anyone but Trump, with the goal of sending the presidential vote to the U.S. House of Representatives, which could choose to pick a different president.
Texas has been in the national limelight since one elector said he would resign rather than vote for the Republican president elect and another said he won’t cast his ballot for Trump.
Elector Art Sisneros of Dayton resigned last month rather than vote for Trump, a man he doesn’t consider “biblically qualified” to serve in the White House. A replacement elector will be chosen Monday.
Then Chris Suprun, a Dallas paramedic, jumped into the national spotlight by writing an op-ed that ran in The New York Times stating he won’t vote for Trump. He cited many reasons, including that Trump acts like a “demagogue,” has conflicts of interest, and “has played fast and loose with the law for years.”
But Suprun’s own resume has drawn questions from many since WFAA reported that he has a questionable career history and apparently wasn't a first responder on Sept. 11, 2001 as he has claimed for years.
He and dozens of other electors have signed on to a letter asking President Barack Obama to give Electoral College voters an intelligence briefing regarding Trump’s ties to Russia before their vote.
“I will not go to Austin and cast a vote … to appease the Kremlin,” Supran said recently. “I will cast a vote for America.”
It is the Electoral College, not the popular vote, that officially determines who will live in the White House.
The Electoral College, which has long drawn criticism from those who believe it’s an antiquated system, dates back to the late 1700s as the name given to a group of citizens chosen to formally cast the final vote for president and vice president.
The founding fathers created the Electoral College as a way to create a middle ground between letting Congress and qualified voters nationwide elect the president.
They wanted to give every state a proportionate voice in the process, which is why the college is made up of 538 people and a simple majority — 270 votes — determines the country’s president every four years.
Once the votes are cast, the ballots will be sent to Vice President Joe Biden, who will read them to both houses of Congress in early January.
Once Biden reads the results to Congress, the results are official and final.
The last time the Electoral College fell under such scrutiny was in 2000, when George W. Bush won 271-266, (one voter abstained) even though Democrat nominee Al Gore won the nation’s popular vote.
