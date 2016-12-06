White nationalist’s appearance at Texas A&M draws hundreds

As white nationalist Richard Bertrand Spencer prepared to kick off his proposed college tour Tuesday night at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center in an attempt to spread his newly awakened brand of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant philosophy, Aggies both current and former showed up in force to oppose his campus visit.
A group of protesters stood outside the student building across the street from Kyle Field, where university officials planned a coinciding event called Aggies United. They held signs denouncing hate, and some took turns on a bullhorn to denounce Spencer, the 38-year-old who grew up in prosperity in Dallas.
Chants rang out: “What do we want?” the leader belted. “Nazis out!” the crowd followed. “The people united will never be divided,” went another chant, which was followed by, “What do we want? Spencer out! When we want it? Now!”
Spencer was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. in an auditorium that seats 400, and every seat was practically filled 10 minutes prior the start of the event as A&M staffers ushered in clusters of attendees at a time. Many of the people who stood in line for the better part of an hour to get in came to protest Spencer, who yearns for what he calls an “ethno-state,” or a country designated for white Europeans.
“Richard Spencer claims he speaks for a silent majority. This is me not being silent,” said A&M graduate student Lilly McAlister.
“The argument is he has the right to speak on campus and our right is to protest peacefully and that’s what it looks like most people are here to do,” said senior Eder Colecio of Fort Worth.
A small cluster of Spencer supporters stood on the steps of the student center talking with a diverse group of students who formed circles around them. The conversations were pointed, but mostly calm.
A&M student Jakob Jackson,18, wore the fashionable fashy haircut that Spencer wears and is a trademark of the movement Spencer has branded the “alt-right.” Jackson engaged a group of students and said the aim is “for European Americans to feel proud of who they are and know that they can say that without being called a racist just because they’re proud of who they are. Anybody can be proud of who they, but as soon as a white person says they’re proud of who they are they get deemed a racist and neo-Nazi.”
The so-called alt-right is an offshoot of conservatism mixing racism, white nationalism and populism; it’s a name currently embraced by some white supremacists and white nationalists to refer to themselves and their ideology, which emphasizes preserving and protecting the white race in the United States in addition to, or over, other traditional conservative positions such as limited government, low taxes and strict law-and-order.
Luke Daggett, 20, came up from the San Antonio area to show support for Spencer because he believes “international banking and other financial interests have a vested interest in turning humanities, including white people, into interchangeable economic units,” and to promote “national identity.”
Josh Wilkinson, 40, works for the university libraries and came out to denounce Spencer and his anti-American views.
“It looks like A&M is their test case on moving into universities. That says a lot about us, so we have to respond in kind,” he said. “We are not the university Richard Spencer thinks we are. We have to make it clear as day to him that Texas A&M isn’t that kind of campus.”
Spencer, grew up in Dallas, attended the prestigious St. Mark’s School. Ever since he left graduate school, he has been hard at work formulating his “alt-right” movement that had previously lurked in a small bubble on the Internet. But he gained a boost first by President-elect Donald Trump’s incendiary campaign toward immigrants and minorities, and again by Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon, the former chairman of white-nationalist megaphone Breitbart News, as his chief strategist.
Since holding a rally among some 200 supporters in Washington, D.C., following Trump’s victory, Spencer emerged on the national scene thanks to a video that ended with Spencer leading a “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory” cheer as a handful of supporters raised their arm in a Nazi salute.
Spencer has said the salute has been taken out of context and that it was done out of “exuberance.” He has also declared that American Jews, in his preferred world regrouping, have nothing to fear, that no one’s American citizenship can ever be stripped.
Spencer lives part of the time in Whitefish, Mont., where his parents own a $2.4 million home, according to state records. He has called Trump’s victory one of the greatest moments of his life, as it has ascended him from a mostly anonymous corner of the Internet where dark views have always circulate in an isolated bubble to a figure who has gained some measure of legitimacy even in a nation that has traditionally abhorred such hatred.
After the “Hail Trump” video went viral and CNN aired a panel to dissect one of Spencer’s rants about Jews, Trump gave the appearance of distancing himself from the group when prodded during a meeting with The New York Times, by saying “I don’t want to energize the group, and I disavow the group.” Then he added strangely, “If they are energized, I want to look into it and find out why.”
Spencer started an entity called the National Policy Institute, which bills itself as a registered not-for-profit organization “dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world.” Many have dubbed it a think tank for lack of a better description. The organization lays out its views for an ethostate, but contrary to its name, the National Policy Institute appears void of policy to create the world it craves in the United States or anywhere else.
Spencer’s event Tuesday was organized by one-time Texas A&M student and College Station resident Preston Wiginton, known as a die-hard white nationalist who has traveled to Russia to mingle with like-minded counterparts. Wiginton has brought other right-wing guests to the campus over the last decade with little fanfare, but he sensed things might be different a rise of authoritarianst leanings that helped to get Trump elected.
Texas A&M administrators have said they find Wiginton’s and Spencer’s views repulsive, but had no choice but to allow Spencer to speak under the First Amendment.
