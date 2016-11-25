Tarrant County election official leaving, heading back to Denton

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

2:05 Arlington Bowie's football team feasts on turkey after Thanksgiving Day practice

1:34 Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, what voters need to know

1:51 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead