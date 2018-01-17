One year ago, women marched for equality. This time they want that and more

Women across the country, who marched a year ago for equal rights, will rally again on Saturday to demand more.

Countless women in cities stretching from Fort Worth to Las Vegas will participate in anniversary marches geared to boost female political involvement and empowerment.

“We want to remember and remind people that women’s rights are not just a one-time issue,” said Leah Payne, immediate past president of the Tarrant County Democratic Women’s Club that is organizing the local march this year. “It’s an every day, all the time, issue.

“We have to continue to stand up and fight for all women.”

As many as 5,000 women are expected downtown at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford, for the non-partisan rally and march at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Similar events across the country, including those in Austin, Dallas and Houston, are also being called Marches to the Polls.

“Women’s March has created a powerful movement that has ignited thousands of activists and new leaders,” Tamika D. Mallory, co-president of the national Women’s March, said in a statement. “In 2018, we must turn our work into action ahead of the midterms.

“This new initiative will address voter registration and voter suppression head-on.”

Last year, countless women participated in these marches to make their voices heard and share the message that women’s rights are human rights.

In Fort Worth, about 8,000 women, men and children marched, carrying signs such as “I will not go quietly back to the 1950s,” “We are not going away,” and “Tweet women with respect.”

Some were frustrated and still upset that Republican Donald Trump bested Democrat Hillary Clinton in the battle for the White House.

Others marched to show their children that every person can make a difference.

Still more walked to show concern for health care, such as access to birth control, that some feared might become restricted with the change in the country’s leadership.

This year, Kerry Cravens Pickett said she will be among those marching.

“One of my goals for 2018 and the remainder of this presidential term is to try and make a difference in my local area and support the causes that I feel I can make a difference in,” she said. “I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and equality has always been an important belief and political topic for me.

“I think it’s so important that the Women’s March and movement is continuing because I truly believe that women will make the difference in these next coming elections — this year and moving forward,” Pickett said. “It’s our opportunity to effect change and I believe there are enough women supporting it to succeed.”

Like last year, organizers say they expect men and children as well as women to attend.

“Although this is a women’s march, our allies are just as important as always,” Payne said. “We need the men who love us and support us to continue fighting for equality.”