Actor Chuck Norris plans to rally Tarrant County Republicans

Actor Chuck Norris will party with local Republicans later this month.
Norris — well known for many acting roles, particularly on TV’s Walker, Texas Ranger — will join a list of distinguished guests at the annual Tarrant County Lincoln Day Dinner Feb. 18.
“We are all excited about having Mr. Norris join us that evening,” said Mona Bailey, the vice chair of fund raising for the Tarrant County Republican Party who is in charge of this event. “He will give us a brief uplifting message.”
Norris, who will attend as a special guest of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, has in the past donated items such as a signed handgun to the local fundraiser.
He will be among those — including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Reps. Kay Granger of Fort Worth, Michael Burgess of Pilot Point and Roger Williams of Austin — leading up to the keynote speaker, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who heads the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.
Chafftez may be best known by many for guiding the investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of emails.
The annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be Feb. 18 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Fort Worth.
Others expected to play a role in the event at the Omni Hotel include Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; GOP state Sens. Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills and Konni Burton of Colleyville; state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford; and Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson.
Money raised at this annual event is used to help fund the local Republican Party through the year, paying for everything ranging from rent to campaign activities, organizers said.
“For Texas to remain conservative, it is essential that the Tarrant County GOP be well-funded,” said Tim O’Hare, who heads the Tarrant County Republican Party. “Don’t miss what is always a fantastic evening and a great way to strengthen our county, state, and country.”
For more information or to register online for the event, go online to www.tarrantgop.org or call the party at 817-595-0303.
