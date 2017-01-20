Texans offer prayers for Republican Donald Trump’s presidency

Texans are offering up prayers for Donald Trump this week.
Among those who will pray during the interfaith National Prayer Service on Saturday: Texans Jack Graham from Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, who will pray for those who serve, and Pastor Ramiro Pena from Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco, who will lead the Lord’s Prayer.
The Republican has already set a record with the number of prayers being offered during his inaugural ceremonies.
“At this moment of renewal for our country, President-elect Trump is humbled to pause and join with leaders from many different faith traditions represented in our country to ask [God’s] blessings for peace and prosperity for our country,” said Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
During a private service Friday morning, Colleyville televangelist James Robison prayed for the new president — something he told the Star-Telegram he’s done for the past 10 months.
He tweeted out blessings for the president as well.
President Elect Trump has asked me to speak a blessing and pray for the family early Friday morning in a private gathering. Please pray! pic.twitter.com/WJ3BD1mJ6x— James Robison (@revjamesrobison) January 20, 2017
Former Euless Pastor Jim Garlow, Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress and televangelist Benny Hinn were among those praying this week for Trump as well.
The National Prayer Service will be Saturday and features 26 religious leaders. Most come from denominations of the Christian faith, but other faiths featured include Islam, Judaism and the Navajo Nation.
This article includes information from McClatchy reports.
