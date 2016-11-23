Rick Perry performs with Vanilla Ice on Dancing With the Stars Finale

Wearing a bedazzled jacket with his hat on backward, Rick Perry acted as DJ for Vanilla Ice at the Dancing With the Stars finale Tuesday night.
On Monday, the former governor of Texas met with President-elect Donald Trump for a possible spot on his Cabinet, then one day later joined forces with Vanilla Ice to perform the hit song “Ice Ice Baby” on live television.
Perry spins at the DJ table, raps some of the lyrics, dances and ends the performance in a fist-bump with Vanilla Ice.
Both Vanilla Ice and Perry were contests on this season of Dancing With the Stars and were voted off within a week from each other.
Twitter had mixed reactions; some were shocked, some enjoyed it and others thought it perfectly described the political oddities of this year.
Okay, am I sleeping walking, or did I just see a clip of DJ Rick Perry and Vanilla Ice performing "Ice, Ice Baby" on Dancing with the Stars?— LaTrenda Carswell (@JnrPhotog) November 23, 2016
Vanilla Ice & Rick Perry were golden so cute! #iceicebaby #dwtsfinale— Shay Mitchell (@ShayLindy) November 23, 2016
Vanilla Ice and Rick Perry are the real bromance of the season!! #DWTS— ✯ Sergio Jr. ✯ (@morbeen4444) November 23, 2016
Nothing more fitting to cap this political year off than watching Rick Perry perform with Vanilla Ice on #dwts.— Andrew Kent (@andrewkent) November 23, 2016
The duet performance of "Ice Ice Baby" between Vanilla Ice & Rick Perry on #DWTS really sums up 2016's level of bizarre magnificently.— Kelly Savage (@KellySavage1) November 23, 2016
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
