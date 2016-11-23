Politics & Government

November 23, 2016 10:01 AM

Rick Perry performs with Vanilla Ice on Dancing With the Stars Finale

By Azia Branson

Wearing a bedazzled jacket with his hat on backward, Rick Perry acted as DJ for Vanilla Ice at the Dancing With the Stars finale Tuesday night.

On Monday, the former governor of Texas met with President-elect Donald Trump for a possible spot on his Cabinet, then one day later joined forces with Vanilla Ice to perform the hit song “Ice Ice Baby” on live television.

Perry spins at the DJ table, raps some of the lyrics, dances and ends the performance in a fist-bump with Vanilla Ice.

Both Vanilla Ice and Perry were contests on this season of Dancing With the Stars and were voted off within a week from each other.

Twitter had mixed reactions; some were shocked, some enjoyed it and others thought it perfectly described the political oddities of this year.

