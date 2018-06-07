'An innocent life gone.' 12-year-old killed in 'tragic' street racing crash, Ark. cops say

A case of suspected street racing killed a 12-year-old girl, police say, and sent three others to the hospital with "significant injuries."
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. Wednesday in North Little Rock, Arkansas, after two drivers were engaged in an apparent racing competition, police told KATV. There were two people in each car, police say, and the vehicles "appeared to be racing one another and were traveling at extremely high rates of speed."
Family members of 12-year-old Aniyah Dilworth, who later died from injuries sustained in the crash, told Fox16 that the girl was in one of those cars with her father when the horrific crash happened.
One of the vehicles was ripped in half when it rammed into a utility pole and appeared to knock down multiple trees, according to aerial photos from KATV's Brian Emfinger.
Amelia White, a relative of Aniyah, said she heard about the girl's tragic death from another family member.
"Got a call, it was my sister...screaming Aniyah she's gone," she told Fox16. "I didn't know what to say or to think because that's a part of me.
"That's an innocent life gone."
Victoria Price, a reporter for Fox16, shared images of the girl on Facebook.
Surrounding roads were shut down at around 1 p.m., according to The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, but were re-opened by 3 p.m.
Police told the newspaper that an investigation into the crash is ongoing, including the exact speed of the cars on the 40 mph road.
Sgt. Amy Cooper, from the North Little Rock Police Department, said the accident — while already "horribly tragic" — could have ended with the loss of other people's lives.
There are "people who walk every day, go to [the] park every day, walk dogs every day, live very close to the roadway, like apartments behind us here," she told Fox16. "As tragic as this accident is, we're just very fortunate no bystanders were injured during this incident."
Comments