'Godfather of Mexican drug trafficking' finally makes FBI's Ten Most Wanted List

More than thirty years after a Mexican cartel leader allegedly kidnapped and murdered a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, he's finally part of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Rafael Caro-Quintero, known as RCQ, reportedly helped create the Sinaloa cartel and is considered a "godfather of Mexican drug trafficking," according to the FBI.

When Mexican authorities raided Caro-Quintero's marijuana plantation in 1984, he allegedly blamed undercover DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The next year, Camarena was kidnapped from Guadalajara, Mexico and found tortured and murdered. The FBI says Caro-Quintero ordered the kidnapping.

A reward of up to $20 million is being offered by the FBI for any information regarding Caro-Quintero. He is believed to be hiding in Mexico, and the FBI says to consider him armed and dangerous. Tips can be given via phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI, in person at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate or online through this link.





