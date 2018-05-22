Santa Fe shooting prompts Mansfield ISD to put officers at every campus

Shocked by the recent mass shooting at Santa Fe High School south of Houston, Mansfield school district officials say they will have a police presence at every campus until school is out.
Officers from the school district’s own police force will partner with the Mansfield Police Department, the Constable’s Office and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department to cover all 43 campuses, according to a message sent to parents Sunday evening.
“We have no reason to believe that any of our schools have been threatened, but we want to take every precaution to ensure our students and staff are safe,” according to MISD officials.
The officers were present Monday and will remain on campus until the school year ends.
The Santa Fe High School shooting on May 18 left 10 dead and 13 injured.
The incident in Galveston County adds fuel to the already explosive debate over what to do to prevent school shootings. The Carroll school district doesn’t have its own police force but has partnered with Southlake’s police force, which provides an officer at all 11 campuses. Southlake’s Crime Control and Prevention District funds the resource officers at a cost of $1.3 million a year.
Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said he doesn’t agree with calls to arm teachers and other school personnel.
The Mansfield school district, which spans multiple cities, counties and police jurisdictions, is considering additional safety measures and enhancing those it already has.
The district’s Safety Planning Committee, consisting of administrators, students, teachers and community members, will continue to meet over the summer.
