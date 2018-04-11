Fort Worth students get new holiday to honor César Chávez

Starting next school year, Fort Worth students can add a new holiday to their calendars — César Chávez-Dolores Huerta Day.
The holiday honors the lives and legacies of civil rights leaders who formed the United Farm Workers Union in the 1960s to protest the poor treatment of laborers. It was passed through a resolution approved by the Fort Worth school board on Tuesday with an 8-0 vote.
Trustee Judy Needham was not present for the vote.
The resolution states that the two Hispanic leaders will be honored during a holiday that will be held annually the Monday before Chávez's birth date on March 31.
The board is encouraging students to observe the day as a "day on, not a day off," similar to calls for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in January.
Trustee Jacinto Ramos Jr. said students in the majority Hispanic school district have been asking: "Where are our heroes and heroines?"
Last school year, the district had a total enrollment of 86,869 with 62.5 percent of students listed as Hispanic.
