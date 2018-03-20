Why Fort Worth schools plan to share their real-time security video with police

Fort Worth police will be able to access school security in real time under a proposed agreement between the school district and law enforcement — a plan that comes little more than a month after a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.
The Fort Worth school district's board of trustees will vote on a "Memorandum of Understanding" with the city of Fort Worth that will allow Fort Worth police access to campus security video in "real time" during emergencies.
The issue is listed as an action item (for a possible vote) on the school board's Tuesday agenda. It is part of the consent portion of the agenda and has Superintendent Kent P. Scribner's approval.
"Our most important job is to educate children," Scribner said in a statement. "But we must provide a safe and secure learning environment for them and our employees."
Never miss a local story.
Scribner said the district is using a "layered" approach to school safety and the real-time video access to police is one part of larger efforts. He recently called on parents to talk to students about the risks of sending prank threats to schools.
Under the agreement, police will be able to view live video feeds from the district's security system during emergency calls or "when deemed necessary at the sole discretion of the FWPD to locate and identify information for law enforcement purposes," according to information provided in an agenda packet.
The agenda materials also state that giving police access to the district's camera system will provide real-time intelligence during police calls.
School resource officers assigned to Fort Worth schools have laptops from which they can view school security cameras in real time, said Clint Bond, spokesman for the school district.
"In a crisis situation, time is of essence," Bond said in an email. "Any 'real-time' information that can be provided to police could allow them to develop the appropriate emergency response quicker."
The agreement wouldn't cost the district anything and would extend through Sept. 30, 2020, with an option for up to two additional four-year terms.
Fort Worth Police Lt. Guillermo De La Campa, who is assigned to the police department's youth division school resource unit, said the agreement will allow police to access the school system on laptops. The live feed, in combination with other tools, can help police reacting to an active school shooter, De La Campa said.
"Schools have a mission of great importance to our city — they are responsible for educating and preparing our children to be responsible and productive citizens," De La Campa said in an email. "Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment is critical to accomplishing their mission.
The Fort Worth school district has been adding more security enhancements in recent years, including as part of a bond program approved by voters in 2013.
Diane Smith, 817-390-7675, @dianesmith1
Comments