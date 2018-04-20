DPS intercepts 40 kilos of meth bound for Dallas-Fort Worth area

About 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds, of methamphetamine were found by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in a recent traffic stop, the agency reported on its Facebook page Thursday. The drugs were bound for the DFW area, the DPS said.
The trooper stopped a 2007 Toyota SUV on Interstate 20 about five miles southeast of Gordon, a little more than an hour west of Fort Worth, at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Facebook post says.
"Due to several indications of illegal activity, a search of the vehicle was conducted," the post reads.
During the search, the trooper found what he believed to be meth and arrested the driver, Jordan Fasci, 22, of Mesquite, and the passenger, Margarita A. Cisneros, 21, of Dallas. They are in Palo Pinto County jail and face charges of felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
The drugs were allegedly being brought from El Paso to Dallas, the post says.
Comments