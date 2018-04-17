Keosha Phillips faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police say.
She tried to run a woman over, police say. Instead, she drove into a store

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 17, 2018 09:56 AM

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth woman is in jail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly trying to run another woman over with her car and hitting a convenience store instead in late March, police say.

Keosha Victoria Phillips, 19, got into an argument with another woman outside the Tashu Food Mart at 1209 Oak Grove Road on March 23, Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said.

"They were just outside the business and during the argument, Phillips got in a vehicle and intentionally tried to run over the other person," Segura said. "During this incident Phillips ran into the business, causing structural damage."

Phillips posted $10,000 bond on April 5 in a separate aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge she incurred in January, according to Tarrant County district clerk records. She's been ordered to undergo psychological evaluation in that case, records show.

She also posted bond of $500 relating to an April 12 marijuana possession charge, district clerk records show.

