Fight at downtown Fort Worth library: Homeless man slashed with box cutter

An altercation between two homeless men at the Central Library in downtown Fort Worth on Friday afternoon ended with one of them slashed with a box cutter, Fort Worth police say.
Police spokesman Tracy Carter said that the unnamed victim had "cuts on his face and body." The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the Union Gospel Mission on East Lancaster Avenue, Carter said.
Jeremy Bryan Stults, 22, was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police records indicate.
The Tarrant County district clerk lists a Weatherford address for Stults, whose prior run-ins with the law include arrests for criminal trespass in 2016 and resisting arrest last year.
But Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said Monday morning that Stults provided a homeless shelter address for the police report.
