Gunfire was reported in Hurst. Hours later, a body was found in a driveway

Police are investigating the Wednesday night shooting death of a man who was found by Hurst residents in their driveway, according to a Hurst Police Department news release.
Hurst officers first responded to a report of gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Michael Boulevard, roughly a mile northwest of Bell headquarters.
Witnesses told police that the people involved in the shooting had left on foot, heading north. A parked vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting was impounded for processing.
At about midnight, police say, residents who live nearby returned home to find a dead man in their driveway.
Officers returned to secure the area and it is being processed for evidence, police say. No information about the victim has been released, pending notification of his family.
