Woman, child found slain inside east Fort Worth apartment

Police are investigating the apparent slayings of a woman and a child in east Fort Worth.

The bodies, believed to be that of a woman and her daughter, a fourth grader, were found inside their apartment in the 200 block of Shady Lane.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Police confirm that the woman's two other young children, both 4, were not at the home when the bodies were found and are now in protective custody.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story, so check back for updates.