Fort Worth Police sergeant Chris Britt approaches to address the media at the scene of a double homicide at a condominium at Shady Oaks Drive and Woodhaven Blvd. in Fort Worth, TX April 6, 2018.
Fort Worth Police sergeant Chris Britt approaches to address the media at the scene of a double homicide at a condominium at Shady Oaks Drive and Woodhaven Blvd. in Fort Worth, TX April 6, 2018. Ross Hailey Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Police sergeant Chris Britt approaches to address the media at the scene of a double homicide at a condominium at Shady Oaks Drive and Woodhaven Blvd. in Fort Worth, TX April 6, 2018. Ross Hailey Star-Telegram

Crime

Woman, child found slain inside east Fort Worth apartment

By Deanna Boyd

dboyd@star-telegram.com

April 06, 2018 04:20 PM

Fort Worth

Police are investigating the apparent slayings of a woman and a child in east Fort Worth.

The bodies, believed to be that of a woman and her daughter, a fourth grader, were found inside their apartment in the 200 block of Shady Lane.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Police confirm that the woman's two other young children, both 4, were not at the home when the bodies were found and are now in protective custody.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story, so check back for updates.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  