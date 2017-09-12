Eight victims killed by gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano identified

Police on Tuesday released the names of the eight people killed by a gunman at a Cowboys watch party in Plano on Sunday night.
The victims were Meredith Hight, 27, the estranged wife of the suspect, Spencer James Hight, 32; Anthony Michael Cross, 33, Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24; James Richard Dunlop, 29; Darryl William Hawkins, 22; Rion Christopher Morgan, 31; Myah Sade Bass, 28; and Caleb Seth Edwards, 25.
Spencer Hight was killed by police at the scene of the shooting at a home he and his wife owned in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway. Property records show they bought the house in 2015, The Dallas Morning News reported.
In all, nine people were shot by Hight, Rushin said. One of the victims survived and remained hospitalized this week.
Police were called to the home on a report of shots fired. An officer who was nearby responded and heard shots when he arrived. The officer saw people with gunshot wounds in the back yard, Rushin said.
He then went inside the home and fatally shot Hight, who had multiple firearms.
“He couldn’t wait for backup,” Rushin said of the officer. “He found the shooter inside and ended his shooting spree.”
The victims were having a cookout and a Cowboys watch party at the home Sunday evening, Rushin said.
Police were still investigating the shooting Tuesday.
Debbie Lane, Meredith Hight’s mother, told WFAA that her daughter “was a cook and quite a fine one, and she loved hosting friends and families.”
“This was her first opportunity to do it after the divorce, and he didn’t take it well,” Lane said.
Meredith Hight and Spencer Hight married in 2011 in Collin County, The Dallas Morning News reported. Meredith Hight filed for divorce in July, citing “discord or conflict of personalities,” according to court records. She did not ask for a restraining order.
