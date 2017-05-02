Grab-A-Gun: $10,000 reward offered for info on pair who stole guns from Coppell store

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men who broke into gun shop and stole 24 guns in Coppell on April 14.
The burglary occurred about 1 a.m. when the two men, wearing dark clothes, masks and gloves, entered Grab-A-Gun in the 200 block of Belt Line Road, according to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division.
With an SUV waiting outside, they broke open display cases with sharp-edged tools, took 14 handguns and 10 long guns and then made their escape in the vehicle, according to the press release.
They were captured on video surveillance footage. They are both described as medium build and one suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches and the other is about inch shorter, the press release states.
The ATF and the National Sports Shooting Foundation are each offering $5,000, according to the press release. The reward is part of a cooperative initiative between the two organizations and the trade association for the firearms industry where the NSSF matches ATF’s reward when firearms are stolen from federally licensed firearms retailer.
Call the ATF Dallas Field Division at 469-227-4300 or 800-283-4867 with any information regarding these crimes.
A tip can also be reported via text or through ATF’s new “reportit” app. To text a tip, send the code ATFDAL to 63975, then follow the link to create a report.
The “reportit” app is available at www.reportit.com at Google Play and the Apple App Store.
All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.
Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael
Comments