Man who stabbed Corsicana Walmart greeter arrested, reports say

The man accused of stabbing a friendly greeter with special needs at a North Texas Walmart has been arrested, according to media reports.
Corsicana police were called to the Walmart, 3801 West Texas 31, about 12:30 p.m. Monday and found a suspect had come into the store, stabbed the greeter and ran away, according to a Corsicana Police Department news release.
The greeter, 43-year-old Marcus Polk, told FOX 4 he had seen and greeted the suspect before, but didn’t know him. Without apparent provocation, the suspect stabbed him multiple times in the back.
"Everybody in Corsicana knows & loves Marcus" says police chief a/o Walmart greeter stabbed in unprovoked attack pic.twitter.com/EqXLwqEIi3— Richard Ray (@RichardRayFox4) March 21, 2017
Polk was taken to the hospital and released later Monday.
"I never saw him. He came out of nowhere," Polk told NBC 5. "I have to look on the bright side. It could have been a lot worse, you know."
Polk is well-known and well-liked in Corsicana for his big smile and friendly hugs, FOX 4 reported.
"Marcus is the guy when he sees you will give you a big hug and a handshake. Always has a smile on his face. I don't know anyone in town who does not like Marcus,” Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told FOX 4. “He's just that fun guy that everybody loves.”
An online fundraiser was set up to help Polk with his medical expenses. About $13,000 had been raised by Tuesday morning, already exceeding its $10,000 goal.
Monday afternoon, the suspect was found a half-mile away from the store and was arrested, according to the news release..
Police did not find the weapon, and the suspect, who refused to answer officers’ questions, had not been named before his expected court appearance Tuesday, FOX 4 reported.
