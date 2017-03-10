SWAT standoff ensues after police shoot at armed man in Johnson County

A 26-year-old man who had an hours-long standoff with SWAT Thursday night in Godley is in the hospital Friday, officials said.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Godley police, went to the 400 block of East Godley Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired in the neighborhood. When they arrived, Michael Ward Seddon met police at the front of the house and pointed his weapons at them, a press release said.
Officers and deputies fired multiple times at the suspect before he retreated into the home.
Negotiators and the Cleburne SWAT team arrived on scene for an hours-long standoff trying to get Seddon to come out and surrender. When officials stopped seeing movement inside the home about 9:30 p.m., they sent in a remote-controlled vehicle with a camera that detected Seddon on the floor, the press release said.
The SWAT team entered and started treating Seddon for gunshot wound injuries. He was taken by CareFlite helicopter to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition was not released.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was armed with a shotgun as well as other guns.
Seddon will be guarded by deputies at JPS until his release.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
