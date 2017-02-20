Police: Man broke in, showered, put on Betty Boop panties

A Texas man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into someone’s home, used their shower and made himself quite comfortable, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Homeowners called police about 5 p.m. Sunday when they got home and heard someone using the shower, according to the police department’s Facebook post. They met officers outside.
The officers went inside and found a 37-year-old man in a bedroom wearing nothing but a pair of the victim’s Betty Boop panties, a police spokesperson told the Wichita Falls Times Record News.
Brad Vaughan, of nearby Burkburnett, was arrested and faces a charge of burglary and remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records.
There were signs of forced entry on an exterior door, according to the Facebook post, which also said that the victims didn’t know Vaughan.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments