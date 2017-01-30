Man shot after vehicle pursuit in Johnson County, reports say

A man was shot on a rural street near Waxahachie early Monday morning after he led authorities on a vehicle pursuit, according to media reports.
The man was being pursued by Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies about 4 a.m. and rammed a squad car before the shooting on North Oak Branch Road between Maypearl and Waxahachie, WFAA-TV reported.
The man was flown to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to WFAA-TV.
#BREAKING: Johnson County SO on scene of an officer-involved shooting that followed a chase. Deputies are OK. @Mobile11Jake on his way.— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) January 30, 2017
CBS 11 reported the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but WFAA-TV reported that it wasn’t clear early Monday morning if the man was shot by law enforcement.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide further information Monday morning. Check back for updates.
