Denton family's vehicles set ablaze, home graffitied with racial slur

A family in Denton woke up one night this week to find its vehicles set on fire and a racial slur spray-painted on the garage door.
Jenny and David Williams were awakened early Monday by someone pounding on their door because their pickup and motorcycle were on fire in the driveway and a message saying “[N------] lovers” was spray-painted on the garage door, the Dallas Morning News reported.
The Williamses and their four children live in a racially diverse neighborhood, according to CBS 11, and they told the local TV news station that they hadn’t heard that someone was offended by their personal relationships with people of other races.
“Thank you for announcing to the world I’m not racist,” she said in an interview with CBS 11.
Jenny wrote in her blog that though her family is white, this is considered a hate crime.
“It just so happens that we aren’t as racist as someone would like us to be,” she wrote.
The damage to the pickup and motorcycle were not covered by insurance, Jenny Williams wrote on the blog. A GoFundMe account was set up by a family member, and it’s raised more than $2,400 as of Friday morning.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
