Haltom City police identify motorist accused in traffic death of bicyclist

A young motorist accused of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a bicyclist early Thursday was identified as McKenzie Thomas, police said Sunday.
Thomas, 21, remained in the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility on Sunday with bail set at $101,000. Police did not release a hometown for Thomas, but Tarrant County public records indicated that she had lived in Euless.
The young driver faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of a female bicyclist who died Thursday morning on East Belknap Street. Authorities had not released the name of the victim as of Sunday.
Thomas is accused of hitting the bicyclist and then leaving the scene.
The bicyclist was riding on the shoulder of Belknap when she was fatally struck by a sports utility vehicle that drove away, dragging the bicycle, police reported.
A 911 call about the hit-and-run in the 5600 block of East Belknap was logged at 4:12 a.m. Thursday
Witnesses told police that the SUV driver stopped after hitting the bicyclist and got out, but then got back behind the wheel and drove away.
Patrol officers spotted the SUV about a mile west of the scene, which was near where Belknap splits into U.S. 377 and Texas 183.
Domingo Ramirez Jr., 817-390-7763
Comments