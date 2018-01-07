Fort Worth man killed in crash near Grapevine Mills Mall, wrong-way driver arrested

A wrong-way driver who police believe was intoxicated slammed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle Sunday morning, killing a Fort Worth man and injuring another person on Texas 121 near Grapevine Mills Mall, police said.
That wrong-way driver was arrested and identified as Derrick Lockhart, 37, of DeSoto.
Lockhart faces charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle, police said.
Lockhart was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where he was treated and taken into custody.
The victim was identified as Stephen Herrera, 38, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday. A ruling on his death was pending an autopsy.
Another victim suffered minor injuries in the three-vehicle crash which was reported just after 4 a.m.
Police believe Lockhart was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Texas 121 when his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
Authorities closed down the northbound lanes at Bass Pro Drive for more than five hours as they investigated the fatal crash.
