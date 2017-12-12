A memorial existed during the weekend at the North Richland Hills home of two children who were shot to death. Police believe their father killed them, then fatally shot himself.
A memorial existed during the weekend at the North Richland Hills home of two children who were shot to death. Police believe their father killed them, then fatally shot himself. pstokes@star-telegram.com, Prescotte Stokes III
A memorial existed during the weekend at the North Richland Hills home of two children who were shot to death. Police believe their father killed them, then fatally shot himself. pstokes@star-telegram.com, Prescotte Stokes III

Northeast Tarrant

Shotgun blasts killed North Richland Hills kids, father shot himself, medical examiner says

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 11:10 AM

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

Two young children died from shotgun wounds to the head Saturday morning at their home in what police called a murder-suicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office released Tuesday.

Police said the father, listed as Christopher Dawson, 36, by the medical examiner's office, shot his children, then killed himself in the 7400 block of S. College Circle.

Officials with the medical examiner's office identified the children as Luke Dawson, 9, and his sister, Aubrey, 5. Luke died from wounds to his head and torso while his sister was killed from a wound to her head, the medical examiner ruled. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Christopher Dawson's death was ruled a suicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police have said there had been no previous calls from the house.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Tanner Franklin told the Star-Telegram he heard a strange noise around 6:30 a.m. He lives across the street from the Dawson family.

"Me and my girlfriend were getting ready to leave for work and we had one of the windows open," Franklin said. "We heard some weird like yelp-type thing. She was like, 'Did you hear that? I thought it was an animal or something.'"

A woman later identified as the children's mother called 911 after she found the children.

Franklin said the family had been renovating the home and moved in October.

He said they had put up holiday decorations Thursday.

"They've been putting up the Christmas lights," Franklin said. "You come out here and see them with the dad. They seemed normal, man."

This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr





  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

    The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two suspects, a white female and a white male, who targeted multiple storage units in the Blue Mound area of north Fort Worth since Nov. 14.

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound
Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake 0:29

Man's body recovered at Grapevine Lake
New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location 1:12

New JPS Northeast clinic to replace old crowded location

View More Video