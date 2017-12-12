Shotgun blasts killed North Richland Hills kids, father shot himself, medical examiner says

Two young children died from shotgun wounds to the head Saturday morning at their home in what police called a murder-suicide, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office released Tuesday.
Police said the father, listed as Christopher Dawson, 36, by the medical examiner's office, shot his children, then killed himself in the 7400 block of S. College Circle.
Officials with the medical examiner's office identified the children as Luke Dawson, 9, and his sister, Aubrey, 5. Luke died from wounds to his head and torso while his sister was killed from a wound to her head, the medical examiner ruled. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.
Christopher Dawson's death was ruled a suicide.
Police have said there had been no previous calls from the house.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 7 a.m. Saturday.
Tanner Franklin told the Star-Telegram he heard a strange noise around 6:30 a.m. He lives across the street from the Dawson family.
"Me and my girlfriend were getting ready to leave for work and we had one of the windows open," Franklin said. "We heard some weird like yelp-type thing. She was like, 'Did you hear that? I thought it was an animal or something.'"
A woman later identified as the children's mother called 911 after she found the children.
Franklin said the family had been renovating the home and moved in October.
He said they had put up holiday decorations Thursday.
"They've been putting up the Christmas lights," Franklin said. "You come out here and see them with the dad. They seemed normal, man."
This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
