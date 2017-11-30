Teen accused of using hammer to kill Bedford girl faces adult certification hearing

A 16-year-old Fort Worth youth accused of using a hammer to beat a 14-year-old Bedford girl to death during an alleged drug deal is scheduled for an adult certification hearing Dec. 20.
The hearing is at 1 p.m. at the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center.
The teen already has been charged with delinquent conduct/murder in the killing of Kaytlynn Cargill in June during an alleged $300 marijuana deal at the Oak Creek West Apartments, near Pennington Field in Bedford, where she lived with her parents.
But prosecutors said in October that they would seek to certify the Fort Worth youth as an adult. If he's certified and convicted, the teen faces stiffer penalties and would serve time as adult.
The teenager is not being identified by the Star-Telegram because he is a juvenile. He has been at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth since his arrest in September.
He has made several appearances in a Tarrant County juvenile court since he was detained, and a judge has ordered him to remain in custody.
In his first court appearance on Sept. 4, several times the youth shook his head no as the probation officer went over an 11-page arrest warrant, particularly during a portion regarding an alleged attempt to create an alibi on the day Kaytlynn was killed.
DNA evidence and cellphone records linked the 16-year-old to Kaytlynn's death, according to the warrant.
Kaytlynn's body was found June 21 in a north Arlington landfill, two days after she went missing from her family's Bedford apartment. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled Kaytlynn died from "homicidal violence," but have declined to provide details.
The teen told Bedford police he and Kaytlynn planned to meet at the apartment complex dog park on June 19, but she never showed up, according to the warrant. He told investigators he did see Kaytlynn's dog.
A witness told Bedford police Kaytlynn went to the dog park that day for a marijuana exchange with the suspect and his brother, according to the warrant. She was going to make marijuana "dabs" -- cannabis concentrates -- and sell them back to the suspect, the warrant says.
The witness said he followed Kaytlynn because he was concerned for her safety. The witness later told Bedford police the suspect had been aggressive and disrespectful to females, the warrant states.
Kaytlynn was with the suspect, but she ran away when she thought other people were watching them. She returned later to "get the money," according to the warrant.
The witness, who had tied up Kaytlynn's dog in the park, went to play basketball and never saw her again.
Bedford officers began searching for the girl after she was reported missing on the night of June 19. Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson had said in a news conference there was no evidence to suggest Kaytlynn had been abducted or was in danger after she went missing, so an Amber Alert was not issued.
Kaytlynn's body was found in the landfill June 21, and officials with Republic Service Sanitation confirmed to detectives the dumpsters at the Bedford apartment complex were picked up on June 21 and taken to the landfill.
Investigators found blood on June 25 on several walls and other parts of a Bedford apartment where the suspect's girlfriend lived, according to the warrant. The suspect had been living with his girlfriend.
Investigators also found a hammer believed to be the murder weapon in the apartment, the warrant states.
The suspect moved to Fort Worth to live with his uncle sometime after Kaytlynn went missing, according to the warrant.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.; 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
