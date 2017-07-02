Euless council to call election for allowing liquor stores

Euless is a step closer to allowing liquor stores after receiving a petition with enough signatures by registered voters to call an election.
Deputy City Secretary Lindsay Wells said Tarrant County officials verified 3,933 signatures.
Mayor Linda Martin said the City Council will meet Aug. 15 to call a local option election for Nov. 7.
A political action committee called Euless Taxpayers for Economic Development organized the petition drive.
Euless allows beer and wine sales for off-premise consumption but not hard liquor.
“I’ve talked to many people who want (liquor stores) and to many who don’t. The voters will have to decide,” Martin said.
The council also voted unanimously to approve zoning for liquor stores in areas including Glade Parks, the Texas 121 Gateway, Founders Parc and the River Walk.
Mike Collins, the city’s planning and development director, said the stores would have to meet Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission requirements of being 300 feet from homes, hospitals, churches and public schools.
Organizers of a similar petition drive in Bedford said they couldn’t get the 4,093 signatures needed for an election.
Sal Caruso, who chaired the group in Bedford, said that the summer heat and health issues made it difficult to go out and get signatures and that the group missed key opportunities such as asking people to sign during early voting for the May 6 council election.
“We will recharge our batteries, come back in the spring, get early voters and have a better plan,” he said.
