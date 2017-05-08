Northeast Tarrant

Denton man drowns in Grapevine Lake after swimming with family

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

FLOWER MOUND

A Denton man who went missing in Grapevine Lake and then was found minutes later by a dive team died early Monday in a Grapevine hospital, authorities said.

The man was identified as Khua Hup, 23, who died at 1:31 a.m. Monday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine.

Hup had been out swimming with family members and friends near Twin Coves Park, 5001 Wichita Trail, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he went missing, police said.

Emergency crews from Flower Mound and Grapevine fire departments along with Flower Mound police searched for the swimmer and found him within seven minutes, according a Grapevine Fire Department Facebook post.

Hup was taken to the Grapevine hospital, where he died early Monday.

Hup died from drowning and his death has been ruled an accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

