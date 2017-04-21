Police report: One person dies after shooting in Euless

A 27-year-old male died in the hospital after being shot at a home in Euless late Wednesday, police said.
Police were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Henslee Drive where they found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, said Sgt. Brett Morgan, police spokesman.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine and then airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he died during surgery.
Police said two suspects were in custody Thursday but no arrests had been made.
Bedford
Crystal Spring, 3000 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 12.
Meadow View, 2400 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. April 12.
Shady Ln., 1300 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 12.
Meadowpark Dr., 2700 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 13.
Amherst Cir., 2400 block: Failure to give notice after striking unattended vehicle (over $200). April 13.
Harwood Rd., 1200 block: Failure to stop and render aid (over $200). April 13.
Shady Ln., 1400 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13.
Hospital Pkwy., 1600 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 13.
Texas 121, 2600 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 (less than 1G). April 13.
Airport Fwy., 1300 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 13.
Don Dodson Dr., 2100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13.
Warbler Dr., 400 block: Criminal mischief ($100-$750). April 13.
Village Cir., 2300 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 13.
Manchester Cir., 3300 block: Graffiti pecuniary loss ($100-$750). April 14.
Carlisle St., 2200 block: Public intoxication. April 14.
Texas 121, 1900 block: Simple assault. April 14.
Murphy Dr., 2100 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 14.
Norwood Dr., 1300 block: Criminal mischief (under $100). April 14.
Crystal Spring, 3000 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 14.
Arbor Mill Cir., 1700 block: Assault by contact against elderly/disabled. April 15.
Martin Dr., 2700 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 15.
Airport Fwy., 1900 block: Public intoxication. April 15.
Bedford Rd., 1100 block: Failure to stop and render aid (under $200). April 15.
Park Place Blvd., 2000 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 15.
Brown Tr., 1500 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 15.
Don Dodson Dr., 2400 block: Public intoxication. April 15.
Bedford Rd., 1500 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 15.
Texas 121, 3900 block: Public intoxication. April 16.
Harwood Rd., 3300 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group (less than 1G). April 16.
Cedar Grove Ln., 2000 block: Assault by contact/family violence. April 16.
Quail Crest Dr., 400 block: Sexual assault (forcible fondling). April 16.
Forest Park Cir., 1500 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). April 16.
Sage Ln., 2300 block: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence. April 17.
Forest Park Cir., 1500 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 17.
Texas 121, 2900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 17.
Meadow Park Cir., 2500 block: Burglary of habitation. April 17.
Airport Fwy., 1400 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 17.
Airport Fwy., 1900 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 17.
Airport Fwy., 2100 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 17.
Colleyville
Huntington Dr., 3400 block: Ordinance violations. April 19
Bedford Rd., 4100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 17
Brazos Ct., 6300 block: Vehicle burglary. April 17
Martin Pkwy., 3900 block: Identity theft. April 17
Cottage Oak Ln., 2200 block: Building burglary. April 15
Avalon Dr., 1700 block: Identity theft. April 15
Colleyville Blvd., 6100 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 15
Westcoat Dr., 6000 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 15
L.D. Lockett Rd., 600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13
Glade Rd., 1700 block: Criminal trespass (warning issued). April 13
Pool Rd., 5200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 12
Euless
Ector Dr. N., 900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 12.
Ash Ln. E., 300 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 13.
Glenn Dr., 1100 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 13.
Euless Blvd. W., 600 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13.
Euless Blvd. W., 300 block: Public intoxication. April 14.
Manchester Dr., 100 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 14.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 1300 block: Burglary of habitation. April 14.
Euless Blvd. E., 200 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 14.
Fuller Wiser Rd., 1200 block: Burglary of habitation. April 15.
Manchester Dr., 100 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 15.
Industrial Blvd. N., 600 block: Public intoxication. April 16.
Ector Dr. S., 200 block: Unauthorized use of vehicle. April 16.
Euless Blvd. W., 200 block: Public intoxication. April 16.
Westpark Way, 100 block: Public intoxication. April 17.
Euless Blvd. W., 200 block: Public intoxication. April 17.
Airport Fwy. W, 1000 block: Public intoxication. April 17.
Alexander Ln. W., 200 block: Burglary of habitation. April 17.
Alexander Ln. W., 200 block: Burglary of habitation. April 17.
Grapevine
Timberline Dr., 2400 block: Consumption of alcohol by a minor. April 19
Great Wolf Dr., 100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 18
Tumbleweed Dr., 2800 block: Assault on a family member causing bodily injury. April 18
N. Texas 26, 1800 block: Property theft ($2,500-$30,000). April 18
Lakewood Ln., 700 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 17
Ira E. Woods Ave., 800 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 17
Silverside Dr., 1400 block: Public intoxication (other). April 17
Park Blvd., 1400 block: Home burglary. April 17
Timberline Dr., 2400 block: Disorderly conduct (fights or affrays). April 16
W. College St., 500 block: Public intoxication (alcohol). April 16
Grayson Dr., 2100 block: Aggravated robbery. April 15
Mustang Dr., 2900 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). April 15
S. Main St., 600 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 15
Pool Rd., 2800 block: Marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.). April 14
W. Texas 114, 1100 block: Assault with physical contact. April 14
Industrial Blvd., 600 block: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. April 14
Park Blvd., 900 block: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (less than 1 gram). April 14
W. Texas 114, 1600 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 14
W. Texas 114, 900 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 14
S. Main St., 900 block: Theft (under $100). April 14
N. Texas 26, 1700 block: Aggravated robbery. April 14
W. Texas 114, 900 block: Property theft ($100-$750). April 13
W. College St., 1600 block: Public intoxication (other). April 13
S. Main St., 900 block: Theft (under $100). April 13
Creekview Dr., 3000 block: Assault with physical contact. April 12
Creekview Dr., 3000 block: Deadly conduct. April 12
W. Texas 114, 900 block: Vehicle burglary. April 12
E. Walnut St., 800 block: Property theft ($750-$2,500). April 12
Hurst
Twin Creek Dr., 400 block: Failure to maintain financial responsibility. April 12.
NE Loop 820, 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 13.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Attempted theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 13.
Carnation Ln., 400 block: Dog at large. April 13.
W. Pipeline Rd., 700 block: Possession/use of drug paraphernalia. April 13.
Thousand Oaks Dr., 800 block: Burglary of habitation (non-forced). April 14.
Bedford Ct. W., 1000 block: Theft of property ($750-$2,500). April 14.
W. Bedford Rd., 600 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 14.
North East Mall Blvd., 800 block: Theft of property (under $100, shoplifting). April 14.
Precinct Line Rd., 100 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 15.
Grapevine Hwy., 600 block: Possession of marijuana (under 2 ounces). April 15.
Brown Tr., 600 block: Possession/use of drug paraphernalia. April 15.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 17.
Irwin Dr., 1100 block: Nuisance. April 17.
NE Loop 820, 100 block: Manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (1G-4G). April 18.
NE Loop 820, 100 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 18.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 19.
Melbourne Rd., 1100 block: Theft of property ($100-$750, shoplifting). April 19.
Norwood Dr., 2000 block: Dog running at large. April 19.
Texas 121 and Texas 183, 100 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 20.
Inwood Dr., 1000 block: Animal in insanitary conditions. April 20.
Southlake
Southridge Lakes Pkwy., 100 block: Public intoxication. April 17
Woodsong Way, 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 16
Big Bend Cove, 1900 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). April 16
W. FM 1709, 300 block: Assault causing bodily injury. April 15
N. Kimball Ave., 100 block: Disorderly conduct (abuse or threaten in an offensive manner). April 15
Village Center Dr., 300 block: Robbery. April 13
Mission Dr., 900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13
E. Texas 114, 1900 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 13
Randol Mill Ave., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana possession (less than 2 oz.); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (less than 28 grams). April 13
N. Nolen Dr., 300 block: Possession of drug paraphernalia. April 12
W. FM 1709, 3100 block: Vehicle burglary. April 12
Comments