Police report: Goose killed with blow darts on Trophy Club golf course

Police are seeking information about an unknown suspect who used blow darts to shoot and kill a goose on a golf course Friday.
A resident called police Friday evening after finding the white pilgrim goose with dart wounds to the stomach and neck near the fifth hole on the Hogan Golf Course at the Trophy Club Country Club, according to Trophy Club Police Department Lt. Tracey Shields.
The goose was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where it died, Shields said.
The darts were estimated to be about 5 inches long.
Police were trying to determine Tuesday whether the state considers the species to be threatened or protected, in which case the likely charge would be animal cruelty. If not, police may pursue a different charge, such as a violation of a city ordinance that prohibits shooting projectiles, Shields said.
Police are seeking additional information about the incident. If you know anything about it, call 682-831-4650.
Keller
Creekridge Dr., 1600 block: Burglary of habitation. April 5
Rufe Snow Dr., 1200 block: Evading arrest/detention. April 5.
S. Main St., 1000 block: Criminal mischief/disorderly conduct (language). April 6.
Apache Tr., 300 block: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information (less than 5 items). Occurred between Feb. 14-16 with recent arrest. April 6.
Main St, 700 block: Driving while intoxicated with open alcohol container. April 7.
King Tr., 200 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (less than 1G). April 8.
King Tr., 200 block: Possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). April 8.
No address given: Enforce commitment to treatment facility (threats to harm someone in order to return to jail). April 8.
Keller Pkwy., 1400 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 8.
Keller Pkwy., 1500 block: Theft of property ($100-$750). April 8.
Bear Creek Pkwy., 1700 block: Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (4G-200G). April 9.
Lorine St., 400 block: Interference with emergency request for assistance. April 9.
Keller Pkwy., 1600 block: Driving while intoxicated. April 10.
Longford Ct., 200 block: Burglary of building. April 10.
S. Main St., 1800 block: Burglary of vehicle. April 12.
S. Main St., 1800 block: Assault causes bodily injury. April 12.
Trophy Club
Indian Creek Dr.: 500 block: Theft. April 6.
Durango Dr., 1 block: Burglary. April 8.
Durango Dr., 10 block: Burglary. April 8.
Lakeside Dr., 100 block: Burglary. April 8.
Cimarron Ct., Burglary. April 11.
Lake Cir., Found property. April 12.
Westlake
Hwy. 170 W., 3000 block: Failure to identify/fugitive intent/give false information. April 7.
Texas 114 W, 2100 block: Driving while intoxicated, blood alcohol content above 0.15. April 8.
Texas 170 E., 3100 block: Assault against elderly or disabled individual. April 11.
Comments