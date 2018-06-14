Clint Hemphill, 41, was last seen on May 25. Anyone with information about Hemphill should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.
Clint Hemphill, 41, was last seen on May 25. Anyone with information about Hemphill should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Courtesy of the Fort Worth Police Department
Police asking for the public's assistance finding a man missing since May

June 14, 2018

Fort Worth police are looking for a 41-year-old man who has been missing since May 25.

Clint Hemphill was last seen about 10 a.m. at the Magnuson Hotel, located at 12450 South Freeway, wearing a black shirt and jeans, according to police.

His sister called police and said she had not spoken to Hemphill since May 23, a police report said. The woman told officers that Hemphill had moved to begin working with a friend and had since missed an appointment with a friend.

The woman was concerned that Hemphill had not contacted relatives, the report said.

Hemphill is about 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, and bald with hazel eyes, according to police. Anyone with information about Hemphill should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.



