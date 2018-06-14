Police asking for the public's assistance finding a man missing since May

Fort Worth police are looking for a 41-year-old man who has been missing since May 25.

Clint Hemphill was last seen about 10 a.m. at the Magnuson Hotel, located at 12450 South Freeway, wearing a black shirt and jeans, according to police.

His sister called police and said she had not spoken to Hemphill since May 23, a police report said. The woman told officers that Hemphill had moved to begin working with a friend and had since missed an appointment with a friend.

The woman was concerned that Hemphill had not contacted relatives, the report said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hemphill is about 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, and bald with hazel eyes, according to police. Anyone with information about Hemphill should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.