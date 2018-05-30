Southwestern Baptist seminary cuts all ties with Paige Patterson

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary has terminated Paige Patterson entirely over his handling of a sexual abuse case at another institution, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Patterson will not receive compensation or be the theologian in residence and is no longer president emeritus, the statement said.

The executive committee came to a unanimous decision after it confirmed new information about the previous case that is "inconsistent with SWBTS’s biblically informed core values" according to the statement.

NEW: #SWBTS terminates Paige Patterson entirely over mishandling of sexual abuse after a trustee meeting today. Statement: https://t.co/GCGyoJSzgT — Sarah Smith (@sarahesmith23) May 31, 2018

Patterson, who previously served as the seminary president, was pushed into the position of “president emeritus” on May 23 after he had come under fire for comments on abused women.

The Washington Post recently published an article alleging that Patterson told a woman who said she had been raped to not report it to police and to forgive the assailant.

Patterson, the former head of the Southern Baptist Convention, is still scheduled to deliver the keynote sermon at this year's annual meeting in Dallas, June 12-13.