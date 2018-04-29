Man shot inside an apartment complex in west Fort Worth

Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in west Fort Worth on Sunday evening.

Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Bradley Perez confirmed the shooting that occurred at 5:43 p.m. at the Emerald Hills Apartments located at 8833 Crosstie Circle.

Police said someone from the location contacted police stating that their brother had been shot inside the apartment. Medstar was dispatched to the scene minutes later to treat an adult male for a single gunshot wound.

Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said that crews at the scene stated the man's injury was minor.

At the scene, a neighbor who asked not to be identified, stood near the rear of the vehicle of the injured man's girlfriend watching her young child as she talked to police.

The neighbor said they believe several teens entered the apartment demanding money from the man who was shot.

No additional details have been given by police at this time.