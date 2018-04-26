She shot her husband after a fight over their tax return, Fort Worth police say

A married couple's argument over their tax return escalated to the point that the wife shot the husband, Fort Worth police said.
The shooting happened after the woman says the man, who police say has a violent background, charged the woman early Thursday morning in west Fort Worth.
Police responded to a shooting call at the 8800 block of Sharpview Drive just before 7:30 a.m.
"The male is just saying that she shot him but not anything else," said police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani. "Family Violence Unit has been notified and will make the determination on what to do with the wife."
The man was transported to Harris Methodist Hospital with serious injuries, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
He was shot once in the abdomen, Pollozani said.
Comments