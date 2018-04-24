He stole a package from a porch in Fort Worth, police say. Do you recognize him?

Fort Worth police are asking for help from the public finding a man they say stole a package from a home on April 10.
Police posted to Facebook on Monday that a heavy-set, bald man wearing a maroon sweater, tan pants and sunglasses pulled into the driveway of a house on the 6300 block of Eagle Pier Way in northwest Fort Worth and took a package from the front porch.
The suspect was driving a light silver or tan four-door car, police say.
In the video, he appears to have been wearing a hoodie and may have a short beard.
Police quoted from the movie "Back to the Future" in their Facebook post: "Think, McFly, think. Do you know what would happen if you stole a package from my doorstep and you were recorded? It'd go all over Facebook and you'd get caught. You wouldn't want that to happen, would ya? Would ya???"
Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to call police at 817-392-4614 and reference report No. 18-301610.
