Despite a rainy forecast and morning showers art lovers attend the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival and the artists say people are buying. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Light rain cools off Main St. Arts Festival, but the shopping is just fine, artists say

By Lee Williams

April 21, 2018 03:17 PM

The skies were a soupy gray and rainfall kept a steady presence Saturday at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, but some of the 200-plus artists selling their work didn't seem to mind.

Jill Tortorella with Antioch Pottery in Illinois said she welcomed the damp, cool weather because she was swamped with traffic on Thursday and Friday. Her booth, packed with painted pottery — check out the "Ikebana," also known as a Japanese flower frog — was still drawing a crowd around lunch Saturday.

Barbara Umbel of Florida, an artist with the aptly named Barbara Umbel Jewlery Designs, said if you're going to be outdoors in the spring, such weather is expected.

"It's bound to happen," said Umbel, whose handmade jewelry comes from seashells, gold, silver and gemstones. "But as long as it's sunny three out of four days, then we'll be fine."

How about party cloudy? That's what the forecast calls for Sunday, free of rain with temperatures in the high 60s.

If you go

Main St. Arts Festival Fort Worth concludes Sunday in downtown Fort Worth.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Details: mainstreetartfest.org

Lee Williams: 817-390-7840, @leewatson

