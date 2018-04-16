Two suspects in Fort Worth car burglaries caught on camera, police say

Authorities in Fort Worth are looking for two men suspected in a rash of car burglaries whose images were caught on camera as they fled into the driveway of someone's home to avoid being spotted.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the video surveillance footage of the suspects was taken from a home along Sendera Ranch Boulevard in far north Fort Worth on April 10.

Police said the suspects stole guns, sunglasses, wallets, change and credit cards from vehicles in the area.

The two men, who police described as heavy-set white males, can be seen in the video walking in the neighborhood before they flee around a truck and into the driveway to avoid being seen by an approaching vehicle.

Police said the two men are suspects in other car burglaries in the Sendera Ranch area in the last few weeks.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-3183.