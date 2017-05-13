Local

May 13, 2017 7:43 PM

Aircraft down in Parker County, two reported injured

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

PARKER COUNTY

Authorities are investigating what brought down a small non-commercial aircraft on Saturday.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.

The aircraft went down about 6:10 p.m. at a private airstrip in the Driftwood Ranch gated community in Parker County, according to Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The 47-year-old pilot and a 34-year-old passenger were the only two occupants on-board at the time of the crash, Haschel said. Both men were transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Haschel said.

The aircraft was described as a 2015 Pipistrel model Virus SW, single engine, fixed wing aircraft, Haschel said. Authorities are investigating what caused the aircraft to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35; 9 hurt

Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35; 9 hurt 0:16

Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35; 9 hurt
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 10 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 10

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos