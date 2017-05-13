Aircraft down in Parker County, two reported injured

Authorities are investigating what brought down a small non-commercial aircraft on Saturday.
Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.
The aircraft went down about 6:10 p.m. at a private airstrip in the Driftwood Ranch gated community in Parker County, according to Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.
The 47-year-old pilot and a 34-year-old passenger were the only two occupants on-board at the time of the crash, Haschel said. Both men were transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Haschel said.
The aircraft was described as a 2015 Pipistrel model Virus SW, single engine, fixed wing aircraft, Haschel said. Authorities are investigating what caused the aircraft to go down.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the crash.
